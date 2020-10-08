Ciderfest returns, packaged for pandemic

The box is stuffed with everything one could want that Vashon has to offer to kick off CiderFest (Elise Giordano Photo).

Fall is here again, but islanders won’t be celebrating CiderFest as they have in years past, sipping on fresh juice in town and munching on homemade apple crisps as neighbors and friends pass by.

The Vashon-Maury Island Chamber of Commerce is instead selling a limited number of unique CiderFest-themed boxes for $120 from now through Oct. 14 so islanders can bring a taste of the annual event home with them or share with somebody close. Purchase a box before they’re gone online.

Proceeds will support Vashon Island Grower’s Association’s Food Access Partnership, which works to increase access to fresh food for all while supporting local farmers, and the chamber of commerce, furthering its ability to provide business and community support through the pandemic.

“We wanted the box to be something special that you couldn’t just buy at the grocery store. And we wanted to make sure it did something special for the community,” said Chamber President Cheryl Lubbert.

The box is stuffed with everything one could want that Vashon has to offer to kick off CiderFest for friends, family — or make it a CiderFest for one. It comes stocked with one bottle of Dragon’s Head Heritage Cider, one bottle of Nashi Orchard Island Harvest Perry, and one bottle of Vashon Winery Irvine’s Heritage Blend Cider. In lieu of apple cider donuts — they don’t travel well — there’s a bag of apple cinnamon granola from Vashon Island Baking Company, one jar of Apple Chutney from The Ruby Brink, and a one-pound bag of farm-fresh Pacific Crest Farm Chestnuts with a recipe card included.

The boxes include a pair of Ciderfest tulip tasting glasses and a commemorative ball cap boasting a design created by local artist West McLean.

Not included in the box is Vashon Island Fruit Club’s freshly-pressed famous apple cider. Coinciding with the CiderFest boxes, those who want a taste, or just to stretch their legs, are invited to take a socially-distanced walking tour of the island’s largest orchards, Vashon Island Fruit Club, Dragon’s Head Cider, and Nashi Orchards from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17. An orchard tour map is included with the purchase of a box.