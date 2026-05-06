Vashon marks May Day with signs and song

The Vashon Community Street Band played during a May Day action organized by Indivisible Vashon on Friday, May 1.

Islanders gathered with signs outside the Hardware Store Restaurant during a May Day action at Vashon’s four-way stop on Friday, May 1.

About 50 islanders gathered at Vashon’s four-way stop Friday, May 1, for a May Day action organized by Indivisible Vashon and the Vashon Community Street Band, filling the center of town with music, drums, signs and calls for political action.

“Who says that activism has to be angry?” said Kathy Rickard, a member of Indivisible Vashon’s leadership team. “Great music, singing, dancing, and advocating for a more just government can all be blended perfectly together in a joyous way.”

The gathering kicked off the group’s Economic Pressure Campaign, which encourages residents to buy local, use cash and avoid shopping at large corporations as a way to put pressure on businesses and institutions that organizers say support the current administration.

The action also stretched to the U.S. Bank parking lot, where the Vashon Community Street Band and Indivisible Vashon Bucket Brigade brought music, dancing and energy to the evening. Members handed out flyers and new pins reading “Communities Rising,” “Bring Commerce Home” and “Buy Local, Use Cash.”

The Vashon Community Street Band, Freedom Choir and Indivisible Vashon Bucket Brigade will next appear at the Vashon Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9.