Virtual shindigs raise funds for island seniors

Zoom maestro Chris O’Mara, of Silent Adventures, in Edinburgh, Scotland, will host the Senior Center’s Zoom fundraiser, “Party Like It’s a Pandemic,” on Nov. 14 (Courtesy Photo).

A still image from A Fiddler on VCC’s roof, a video featuring musician Kolo Enson Overstreet (photoshopped into the photo) and VCC resident Mavis Phaneuf. Tune in on November 7th for the virtual event, “A Roof Over Our Heads,” to see how the video plays out and hear more about what’s happening under VCC’s roof from families, residents and employees (Jeff Dunnicliff Video).

The fall fundraiser season continues to roll on Vashon, as local organizations get creative with virtual offerings in the age of coronavirus.

Organizations that serve island elders are on the docket this weekend.

Raise the roof at VCC

Vashon Community Care (VCC) will launch a capital campaign to raise $200,000 for a new roof at a virtual event scheduled for 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

The event, “A Roof Over Our Heads,” will be hosted by Vashon’s own auction impresarios, Martha Enson and Kevin Joyce, of Enjoy Productions. Working off the themes of the musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” the event will emphasize the community’s tradition of support for the care facility.

During the presentation, attendees will see a video by islander Jeff Dunnicliff, featuring — through the trickery of movie magic — local fiddler Kolo Enson Overstreet standing atop VCC’s roof, playing “Tradition,” the opening song of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The video will also include heartfelt testimonials from families, employees and residents talking about their experiences under the roof at VCC. In addition, there will be a drawing for a garden sculpture by island metal artist, David Erue, and a painting of a fiddler on VCC’s roof, by island artist Steffon Moody.

Proceeds from the evening will bolster VCC’s building.

Last year, VCC’s roof had a significant leak which required immediate attention. Kevin McNamara, regional director of Transforming Age (VCC’s parent organization), was on-site the day the roof sprung a leak, and he went to work immediately. Tapping into his summer job during college working as a roofer, McNamara scaled the roof in his suit and dress shoes and patched the problem.

But now, there are several more places on the roof where this same issue could erupt again, and VCC plans to replace the roof in 2021 — hopefully with one that will last for 50 years. The organization has already raised close to $85,000 toward the $200,000 goal.

The VCC building opened its doors in August 2001 after seven years of grass-roots efforts by islanders who volunteered and financially supported this service. And while VCC has since undergone ownership changes, it remains a nonprofit and continues to provide quality care for seniors who need assisted living, memory care, and respite stays.

The facility’s roots date back to 1928 when Goodwill Industries purchased the Ellsworth Ranch and established a working farm and boarding house for destitute men from “Skid Road” in Seattle. Today, the community includes 40 apartments in Aspiri Gardens Assisted Living and 16 apartments in Beardsley Memory Support.

Advance registration (with an optional donation) is required to attend “A Roof Over Our Heads” — sign up at vashoncommunitycare.org/ARoofOverOurHeads. The first 50 households to register will receive homemade cookies and a bottle of Palouse wine. On the website, raffle tickets can also be purchased for $25 each for the drawings of artwork by David Erue and Steffon Moody. Raffle tickets can also be purchased by mailing checks to VCC, PO Box 2114, Vashon WA 98070.

Party on with Senior Center

The Vashon Senior Center invites islanders to “Party Like It’s a Pandemic,” a virtual trivia night with singing, dancing and other fun surprises, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tickets, with prices ranging from $10 to $100, are on sale now at vashoncenter.org/party, and include party swag that will be hand-delivered to the doors of partygoers.

The party will be hosted by professional Zoom maestro Chris O’Mara of Silent Adventures, all the way from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Originally a professionally trained dancer, O’Mara has credits in television, film and theatre, most recently working on projects with the BBC and the United Nations. His company, Silent Adventures, spread joy, pre-pandemic, through the streets of the UK and beyond with their Silent Disco Walking Tours. As part of his work with the company, O’Mara performed and trained in many cities, including Moscow, Berlin and Athens.

When the pandemic hit and Scotland went into lockdown, O’Mara and his colleagues perfected the art of international Zoom parties like the one soon to be hosted by the Senior Center.

The day before the party, a trivia competition scorecard, a multi-function pen to help you keep score, party attire accessories (feather boa and Mardi-gras beads), and a link to the Zoom Party will be delivered to all on-Island ticket holders.

If you splurge on a higher level ticket, more delectable items will be in your party bag – think fresh biscotti, gourmet hot chocolate, and hand-thrown mugs made by Stephanie Marotta. The entire household can join in for the price of one ticket, but if everyone wants their very own swag and scorecard, everyone should buy a ticket.

Ticket proceeds will support the Senior Center’s general operations, where the staff is calling 125 older adults per week to see how they are faring and whether they need help with nutrition. More lunches are being cooked, packaged and delivered than were prepared and served last year when the Center was open for programs and activities. Online classes also continue. Volunteers must be recruited, trained and managed. Bills for water, electricity, insurance, payroll, maintenance, and taxes are ongoing expenses.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support all this work.

But according to organizers, another important reason for the Zoom party is to gather together virtually to share laughs, show off dance moves, and be a little silly. Get tickets now at vashoncenter.org/party.