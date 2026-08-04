Arts Briefs | August 6 edition

Rising Water Collective members will present composer Sheila Silver’s new work, “Songs of Reslience” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

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From left to right: Gabe Reilly-Bates, Natalie Copeland, Linda Nygaard, Kevin Joyce, Kat Eggleston, and Jon Whalen in rehearsal for “The Wren.”

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Concerts in the park

The Vashon Park District will present five concerts this summer in Ober Park, running from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in August. Each concert is free, and all are invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the outdoor music experience.

On Aug. 6, John Roberts Y Pan Blanco will take the stage — bringing high energy, vibrant and multilingual grooves to Ober Park’s stage.

Following suit is Bowie/Rex & His Boogie Army on Aug. 13, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme on Aug. 20 and High Step Society on Aug. 27.

Opening each event is “New Voices,” a Vashon Events program showcasing the latest youth voices in the island’s music scene. Openers will perform at 7 p.m. and headliners will go on stage at 7:30 p.m. and play a 90-minute set. On Aug. 6, 15-year-old guitarist and singer El Johnson will open for John Roberts Y Pan Blanco.

For more information about Concerts in the Park visit vashonevents.org.

The Big Print Event

On Sunday, Aug. 9, The Blue Heron parking lot will transform into an open-air printmaking studio as dozens of island artists come together for an all-day printmaking event. Between noon and 5 p.m. artists will ink their hand-carved designs to create prints inspired by the theme “Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water.”

Islanders are welcome to join the fun, experience the thrilling printmaking process and meet local artists. Prints created during the event will be displayed and on sale at Vashon Center for the Arts during the 2026 Summer Arts Fest.

For more information about the free, all-ages event, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Some’tet

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21+ with limited seating, so arrive early.

For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Songs of Resilience

Women-led chamber opera company Rising Waters Collective will present “Songs of Resilience” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The series of songs is presented by composer Sheila Silver, and gives a voice to those confronting social, political and humanitarian conflicts. The songs include the experiences of a Pulitzer-winning journalist witnessing hunger in Sudan, a mother encountering banned books in Florida, a Palestinian-American writer and a Turkish student experiencing oppression.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Summer Arts Fest Round #3

Vashon Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for the third round of their Summer Arts Fest between 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 14. The exhibition will feature work from a collection of island artists, as well as art from VCA’s Aug. 9 Big Print Event. The Gallery Shop will also will also feature a collection of pottery by Laurie Thorpe between Aug. 7-30. Together, the artists will offer a vibrant ending to the annual festival.

For more information about Summer Arts Fest, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Kristina Marinova

Classically trained pianist Kristina Marinova will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Open Space for Arts & Community as she tours her newest album.

The 2025 album, “The Bus Came by and I Got On,” transforms eleven Grateful Dead tracks into cinematic piano experiences, capturing the iconic music across decades.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit openspacevashon.com.

The Wren

Ghost Boat Theatre’s newest production, “The Wren,” will debut at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Black Box Theatre at Open Space for Arts & Community.

Drawing on Irish folklore, tradition and music, the play is inspired by the Irish ritual of “hunting the wren,” — where the tiny bird is pursued and killed, followed by a village procession and burial.

The original play was written by Kat Eggleston — who will also act in a leading role — and is directed by Samantha Shermann. The play also features a live band and a stage design that creates an immersive experiences for audiences.

“The Wren,” will show at Open Space for Arts & Community until Aug. 30, with multiple showtimes to choose from.

For more information about the show, visit openspacevashon.com.

Drink the Sea

Musical supergroup Drink the Sea will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts as a part of their 2026 tour of the U.S. and Europe.

The group is composed acclaimed musicians Peter Buck, Barrett Martin, Alain Johannes, Duke Garwood and Lisette Garcia. Together, Drink the Sea offers decades of musical history, collaboration and textured songwriting to audiences.

At their Aug. 30 show, Drink the Sea will perform music from their three albums, as well as music from some of the artists’ former bands. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.