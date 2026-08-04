Kick off August with First Friday gallery cruise

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“Sealth Camp of our Dreams” is the Vashon Heritage Museum’s new exhibit.

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From left to right: Artwork by Hita von Mende, Dot Cherch and Tom Gross.

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Collaborators John Schuh and his daughter, Hannah Schuh, stand before the piece “Pride Flag.”

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From left to right: Encaustic artists Valerie Roberts, Marc Pease and Carolyn Candy.

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Photos taken by members of the Vashon Senior Center’s photo club.

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Every month, Vashon comes alive as island businesses and galleries take part in the First Friday gallery cruise. This month, savor the sweetness of summer with an evening of music, art and community on Aug. 7.

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union

Throughout the month of August, the Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will continue to show work by island artist Darsie Beck.

Known for his watercolor and acrylic paintings, Beck’s work reflects the sights, sounds and maritime traffic of the Puget Sound. Beck’s work is available for view and purchase during PSCCU business hours.

PSCCU is located at 9928 SW Bank Road, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Swiftwater Gallery

Swiftwater Gallery will welcome First Friday visitors for an encaustic art demonstration at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Encaustic art involves mixing pigments with wax, resin and heat to create a textured design. Swiftwater artists Carolyn Candy, Valerie Roberts and Marc Pease will discuss their different approaches to the medium, and give a demonstration. The gallery will host visitors between 5-8 p.m., with the demonstration beginning at 6 p.m.

Swiftwater Gallery is located at 17600 Vashon Highway SW, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Vashon Senior Center

The Vashon Senior Center will host a reception between 6 to 8 p.m. on First Friday, where visitors are invited to meet members of the center’s photography club, and view their work.

The Senior Center’s photo club welcomes photographers of all skill levels for discussions, workshops, field trips and more. Work from the group’s members will be on display through August.

The Vashon Senior Center is located at 10004 SW Bank Road, and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Vashon Heritage Museum

The Vashon Heritage Museum will host an opening reception of their new exhibit, “Sealth Camp of Our Dreams,” between 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Featuring photos, artifacts and other mementos, the exhibit explores the history of the more than 100 year old camp. The exhibit will run at the Vashon Heritage Museum until January 2027.

The Vashon Heritage Museum is located at 10105 SW Bank Road, and normal hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday as well as Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mind + Set Apothecary + Restoreum

Mind + Set Apothecary + Restoreum will host First Friday visitors between 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Little Bird Gardens.

The event will feature Laura Howe, the owner and designer of Los Angeles-based clothing company Matrushka. As a part of her summer tour, Howe will stop by Little Bird Gardens with her designs, and her sewing machine to make on-the-spot alterations. Mocktails will be served during the event.

Little Bird Gardens is located at 17917 Vashon Highway SW, tucked away just behind Mind + Set Apothecary + Restoreum.

Wine Shop Vashon

Musical duo Two Drifters will perform at Wine Shop Vashon at 6 p.m. on First Friday.

The cross-continental collaboration is comprised of Portland-based songwriter and violinist Kathryn Claire and Amsterdam-based guitarist and storyteller Margot Merah. Together, the pair creates music that is tender, intimate and lyrically rich.

Wine Shop Vashon is located at 17205 Vashon Highway SW.

Vashon Center for the Arts

Vashon Center for the Arts will welcome First Friday visitors between 5 to 8 p.m. to experience the second round of their annual Summer Arts Fest.

The annual festival highlights the works of Vashon artists through rotating exhibits, and the First Friday event will give visitors a chance to meet many of the participating artists and experience their art.

The second round features local artists working across mediums like painting, glass, watercolor and mixed media. Visitors are also welcome to check out pottery by Laurie Thorpe, whose collection of handmade ceramics will be available for view and purchase in the Gallery Shop.

Vashon Center for the Arts is located at 19600 Vashon Highway SW, and normal gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe will open their Black Cat Cabaret stage to Honey of the Heart at 7 p.m. on First Friday.

The Northern California-based duo is made up of vocalist and songwriter Maren Metke and guitarist, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Justin Ancheta. Mixing folk, soul, roots and flamenco styles, Honey of the Heart conjures something sweet for audiences.

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe is located at 17817 Vashon Highway SW.

VALISE Gallery

VALISE Gallery will host an opening reception for their newest exhibit, “The Hita von Mende, Tom Gross, Dot Cherch show,” between 1 to 9 p.m. on First Friday.

The show includes paintings by VALISE artists Hilta von Mende, Tom Gross and Dot Cherch, and will be available for view through the month of August.

VALISE Gallery is located at 17633 Vashon Highway SW, and gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Windermere Gallery

The Windermere Gallery will show artwork by island artist Danny Kopsak through the end of September.

Each of Kopsak’s pieces starts with a photo, which he then uses to create a silhouette, which is transferred to paper, cut by hand using an X-Acto knife and mounted to give the image shadow and depth.

Kopsak also recently launched Handmade on Vashon, which promotes island artists and makers on a central online platform.

Windermere Gallery is located at 17429 Vashon Highway SW, and Kopsak’s work is available for view between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.