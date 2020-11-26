New Children’s Book Celebrates Vashon, From A to Z

Barbara Gustafson is a longtime islander who has written several books that share her love of Vashon (Courtesy Photo).

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“A Vashon Adventure through the Alphabet” is meant to be spark discussion and enhance children’s thinking skills about the place they call home (Courtesy Photo).

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Is there a youngster on your holiday gift list?

How about a book chock full of photos of Vashon landmarks, wildlife and vistas that parents, grandparents and kids can enjoy together?

Barbara Gustafson, an island photographer and educator, has just released her newest children’s book, “A Vashon Adventure through the Alphabet,” filled with and colorful images that are meant to spark discussions with young readers.

As young readers move through the alphabet, they are challenged to examine the details of each photographic collage. An accompanying question encourages children to develop their thinking skills — spotting differences, counting, naming, finding patterns, and making educated guesses.

Gustafson is a passionate nature lover, and her photographs highlight the wildlife found at ponds, woods, and shorelines. With pages devoted to “Animals All Around” to “Zany & CraZy,” the book invites visitors and residents alike to explore Vashon’s parks, public art, and natural wonders.

Originally from New England, Gustafson has made Vashon her home for more than 20 years. Since falling in love with this island in Puget Sound, she has captured images from macroscopic to panoramic.

In her first book, “Vashon ABCs – An Exploration of Shore Life,” she shared her passion for and knowledge of marine life.

Her second book, “Treasures of Vashon-Maury Island – A Photographic Scavenger Hunt for All Ages,” invited islanders and visitors to explore island communities, parks, and history. Most recently, Gustafson partnered with Laurie Stewart and Vashon Heritage Museum to publish “The Heart of Vashon – Sharing Our Stories in Pictures and Words,” in which 50 islanders share heartfelt vignettes of life in our community.

In this newest book, Gustafson once again has shared her love for her hometown.

“A Vashon Adventure through the Alphabet” and Gustafson’s other titles may be purchased at Vashon Bookshop, Vashon Pharmacy, SAW, The Country Store, Thriftway, and Vashon Heritage Museum.