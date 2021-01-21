Storyteller and Local Music Heroes Will Perform on VashonLive

Richard Jones, a local author and storyteller, will read from his works in a live-streamed performed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, on VashonLive’s Facebook page (Courtesy Photo).

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St. Ophelia, a band fronted by islanders Rebekah Kuzma and singer-songwriter Joe Panzetta, will stream a live concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, on VashonLive’s Facebook page (Courtesy Photo).

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A local storyteller and a beloved Vashon band are part of VashonLive’s winter season of concerts and presentations streamed live from Open Space for Arts & Community.

Richard Jones, a storyteller, will perform readings from his works at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, on facebook.com/vashonlive.

According to his bio, Richard Jones fell in love with stories well before he learned how to read, and fell in love with the mountains and wilderness of the Pacific Coast in his early teens. He moved to the Pacific Northwest 40 years ago and eventually made his way onto Mount Rainier, properly known as Tahoma, Tacobet, T’ Swak, and many other names. There, his penchant for stories, wildness, beauty and the spirit of all of them began to come together.

Jones is the author of “The Fireweed Entrance” and “A Mountain Spruce.” An upcoming book, “Fourth Watershed,” is tentatively set to be published in 2021. All his works are published by Chatwin Books.

Online donations to this performance will go to Vashon Foodbank and VashonLive. For more information on Jones, visit richardjonesstories.com.

The Vashon alt-folk/rock band, St. Ophelia, will play a live-streamed concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, on facebook.com/vashonlive.

Saint Ophelia is a five-piece ensemble fronted by vocalist/guitarist Rebekah Kuzma, singer-songwriter Joe Panzetta, and pedal steel player Dan Tyack. With a rhythm section of Wesley Peterson on drums and Chuck Keller on bass, the band’s original songs run the gamut from groovy to hard-rocking.

Tip the band at Venmo: @Joe-Panzetta and listen to their debut album on Bandcamp, Saintophelia.com and Spotify. Follow them on facebook.com/Saint-Ophelia.

Tips for both performances can also be made to VashonLive to support their months-long work to support the music scene on Vashon during the pandemic.