First Friday Rolls Around Again, With New Art

Origami artist Alice Larson has created COVID-19 balls based on the often seen Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image (Courtesy Photo).

This painting, by VALISE member Rachel LordKenaga, has been part of VALISE’s ongoing show, “The Light at the End of the Tunnel” (Courtesy Photo).

A work by Olivia Pendergast, “First Chair Viola,” is included in her studio sale at Vashon Center for the Arts (Courtesy Photo).

Former islander Olivia Pendergast is now in Kenya, working with youth in the Alfajiri Street Kids Art Program. Part of the proceeds from her studio sale at Vashon Center for the Arts will benefit the program (Courtesy Photo).

The endless month of January 2021 has now passed, so celebrate by gazing at Vashon’s new and continuing art exhibits in February. Most exhibits can be seen online as well as in-person.

Olivia Pendergast Studio Sale at VCA

Vashon Center for the Arts Gallery will exhibit works by former Vashon artist and resident Olivia Pendergast, all at substantially discounted prices to raise funds for a program she is now heading up in Kenya.

“One part of the craziness of living abroad during a pandemic is that my belongings have been safely stored on Vashon for a few years,” said Pendergast. “This has made for a lovely opportunity for a studio sale.”

In Kenya, Pendergast is passionately involved in the Alfajiri Street Kids Art Program, working with boys who sleep and eat in the garbage dumps of Malango Kubwa. Alfajiri is a center that provides these kids with basic hygiene items, food, clothing, and a place to just be kids. Pendergast helps them create art and has facilitated two exhibitions of their work — one in a museum and one exhibit in an art gallery. A portion of the art sales in Olivia’s VCA Studio Sale will go to the Alfajiri Street Kids Art Program.

Olivia’s studio sale includes some work that has been shown on Vashon and other work that is new to Vashon. All art is priced at a discount of anywhere between 30%-60% off her original retail price. The collection ready for hanging and gallery standard, with the exception of a few pieces that are not framed and a couple with small imperfections.

The show’s gallery opening will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at VCA, where strict safety protocols including masks, limited capacity and social distancing are practiced. Pendergast will not attend, as she is not in the country.

Regular gallery hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. All the art will also be available for viewing and purchase online as of 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at VCA’s new virtual gallery at vashoncenterforthearts.org/gallery.

See artistic sign of the times at Island Paper Chase

Origami artist Alice Larson has created COVID-19 balls based on the often seen Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image.

These will be on display on Friday, Feb. 4, at Larson’s gallery, Island Paper Chase, in downtown Vashon.

The round hanging models are made from painted Styrofoam and vellum paper to reflect the parts of the virus: red spikes forming the “corona” for which the virus is named, and orange and yellow bits signifying proteins. Both of these elements are used by the virus to enter and infect healthy cells.

Don a mask and observe distances during the opening and at all other times in the gallery, too.

VALISE still looks at ‘Light at the End of Tunnel’

An exhibit by VALISE members which began in January, “The Light at the End of the Tunnel,” will continue in February, with new work being added by members.

Works by 12 artists are included in the show: Gregory Burnha, Bill Jarcho, Pascale Judet, Rachel LordKenaga, Robert Passig, Sharon Shaver, Hita Von Mende, George Wright, Lenard Yen, Jesse Johnson, Dot Cherch and Jiji Saunders.

Each artist’s work will be seen in a separate area of the gallery.

VALISE holds openings from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday. Regular gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. The gallery has strict safety protocols including limited capacity, with masks and social distancing required.