New Show Lights up Textile Art at Hardware Store

Artist Robin Mallory has an exhibit of her work at The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery (Courtesy Photo).

Viewers can dim or brighten the lights on individual works on view in Robin Mallory’s exhibit (Courtesy Photo).

Artist Robin Mallory, who grew up on Vashon and recently moved back to the island after 20 years in Seattle, is currently having her first solo show at The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery.

Mallory’s abstract textile art is driven by simple design and a lifelong interest in the dyeing and stitching of fabric. She earned an art degree from the University of Washington while expanding her process and the range of materials she worked with.

Gathering inspiration from the natural world as well as man-made materials and especially the relationship between fabric, dye and light, Mallory creates pieces that contrast common cotton with hard geometric shapes and bright colors with muted tones. Each piece is hand-dyed and stitched

In Mallory’s show at The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery, the lighting of each of her pieces can be dimmed or turned on or off by viewers, dramatically changing each work and how it is viewed.

The show runs through the end of March.