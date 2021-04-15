Chamber To Focus On Economic Recovery

After months of planning and design, the Vashon-Maury Chamber of Commerce has launched a major economic recovery campaign. The campaign has just received the support of VashonBePrepared as a key element in the island’s emergency response to the pandemic.

One major goal of the effort is to help Vashon businesses survive and thrive with a multi-dimensional marketing effort called “This Is Vashon.”

It’s a hometown-inspired approach aimed at increasing awareness of local businesses and helping them to reach locals and visitors. The campaign includes a rebranding of the Chamber to focus on celebrating the unique character of Vashon’s community.

It also includes publishing a business directory filled with local photography, launching a new ‘This Is Vashon’ website, and presenting a webinar series with experts who will help local businesses with advertising, business strategy, business law, licensing and permitting, and more.

“We are very excited about our renewed focus on marketing local businesses, and this is aligned with what business owners have said they need most right now,” said Cheryl Lubbert, who is president of the Chamber’s board of directors. “We have worked closely with local businesses, artists, designers, writers, and photographers to truly capture what it feels like to be here”

“There is a lot of Vashon pride in what has been developed,” says Steven Brewer, the newly hired director of marketing and communication. Brewer’s position is new at the chamber and is part of the overall plan to increase marketing efforts on behalf of local business members. With the addition of this role, the Chamber is furthering its goals for 2021, which include adapting popular events, increasing the promotion of island commerce, and offering meaningful resources to its members and the community.

“Economic recovery has been one of our four main objectives, ever since VashonBePrepared and our coalition partners activated in response to the pandemic more than a year ago,” said Vicky de Monterey Richoux, President of VashonBePrepared. “The economic consequences of the pandemic have been devastating, and the very effective vaccines give us hope for a solid recovery on all fronts. There’s work ahead to make sure our wonderful island community flourishes as the disease recedes, and we’re happy to be supporting the Chamber in this endeavor to boost community resilience via economic strength.”