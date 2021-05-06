Exhibits and a Re-Imagined Gift Shop Fill VCA With Art

“Foothills,” a basket by Margaret Smith Burl, and a bowl by Steven Caldwell can be found in a collection of work by Vashon Island Visual Artists now being shown in Vashon Center for the Arts’ gift shop (Courtesy Photos).

MalPina Chan’s sculpture, “Sticky Rice,” is included in a group show at VCA themed around the bond of mother and child (Courtesy Photo).

Vashon Island Visual Artists (ViVA) and Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA) have joined forces to present the work of ViVA artists in VCA’s Gallery Shop space in the atrium of the arts center.

The new incarnation of the shop, launching May 7, will be curated by longtime Vashon artist Margaret Smith, with work by many different artists rotating in and out of the shop throughout the summer.

“I have always liked this little gallery space and it’s wonderful for VIVA artists to have an ongoing presence to show and sell their art at VCA,” said Brian Fisher, president of ViVA.

ViVA artists featured in May will be Steven Caldwell, Alex Echevarria, Jean Echevarria, Laurie Geissinger, Terry Donnelly, Carolyn Candy, Rose Belknap, Deborah Taylor, Richard Lipke, Margaret Smith, Patricia Wronsky, Marla Smith, and Mary L. Robinson.

The shop will open for the First Friday art walk, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

There are also other exhibits opening on Friday — a group show themed around the complicated relationship between mother and child; a collection of one of Vashon’s own, Art Hansen; and a sneak peek at artist-made garden chairs that will be auctioned off as part of VCA’s annual Garden Tour.

“Like Mother… “ is a group exhibition conceived and curated by L. Kelly Lyles, including work by 26 regional artists working in a broad range of mediums. Lyles originally conceived the show to feature women artists exploring the mother/daughter bond; however, it has since expanded to include both men and women, new artists, and an enhanced focus on multicultural interpretations of the theme.

The traveling show, already seen at Tacoma Art Museum and ArtXchange, has featured varied collections of artists. VCA’s iteration includes Deborah Ann, MalPina Chan, Diem Chau, Margaret Chodos-Irvine, Mary Coss, Marita Dingus, Maura Donegan, David Francis, Malayka Gormally, Liza Halvorsen, Dionne Haroutunian, Lauren Iida, Deborah Kapoor, Deborah Lawrence, L. Kelly Lyles, Rozarii Lynch, Danny Mansmith, Holly Ballard Martz, Christen Mattix, Carol Milne, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Jane Orleman, Pohlman-Knowles (Sabrina Knowles & Jenny Pohlman), Joan Stuart Ross, June Sekiguchi, Elana Winsberg, and Suze Woolf. The exhibition closes on May 31.

Visitors to VCA can also view and purchase work from a collection of Art Hansen signed limited edition lithographs and prints. Hansen (1929-2017), drew inspiration from the ponds, forests, and farmland of Vashon Island — his home for more than 50 years.

Also, back by popular demand, VCA will be auctioning off Adirondack chairs that are custom painted and embellished by local artists. Thirteen chairs will be on display in the atrium, with the auction starting mid-May and ending June 7.

Regular hours at the gallery are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and during in-person performances at VCA’s Kay White Hall. For more information, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org/gallery.