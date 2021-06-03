Island Author Will North Is Back, With a New Novel

“Murder on the Commons” is now on sale at Amazon.com (Courtesy Photo).

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Local author Will North has been quiet for a while. But it wasn’t writer’s block.

After a three-year battle to overcome two life-threatening cancers and an ensuing stem cell replacement, North has just released the fourth book in his British mystery series: “Murder on the Commons.”

The book is North’s fourth in Davies and West Mystery series and has all the drama fans of British mysteries would expect.

The book’s blurb spells out the story:

“When a hawk-ravaged head of a body is discovered neck-deep in a Cornwall bog, Detective Inspector Morgan Davies and her Scene of Crimes manager Calum West find themselves equally mired in questions and dead-ends. Who is this badly broken corpse on the grounds of Poldue Manor? How did the body appear there? And why does the Lord of the Manor’s daughter seem unfazed by her gruesome discovery?”

The book has garnered praise from other authors, including Deborah Crombie, New York Times bestselling author of Duncan Kincaid/Gemma James Novels.

“North gives his engaging characters a complex case and tops it with a delightful serving of Cornish atmosphere,” said Crombie.

Will North is the pen name of an international award-winning local author and ghostwriter of more than a dozen nonfiction books as well as seven recent novels. He has ghosted books for Bill Clinton, Al Gore, several famous Everest mountaineers, and others. Two of his books have been the subject of PBS and A&E documentaries.

North has penned two romance novels, a family saga, and four books in his Davies & West British mystery series. Find him, back at last at his keyboard, at willnorthnovelist.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.com.