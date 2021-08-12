What’s Happening Aug. 12 to 19

St. Ophelia, a favorite Vashon band, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vashon’s latest Concerts in the Park show (Courtesy Photo).

The final opening reception for this year’s Summer Arts Fest, showing works from artists including Sarah Stuart, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Vashon Center for the Arts (Courtesy Photo).

St. Ophelia to take the stage

St. Ophelia plays the second installment of this year’s Concerts in the Parks Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Ober Park. The band is a five-piece ensemble fronted by vocalist and guitarist Rebekah Kuzma, singer-songwriter Joe Panzetta, and pedal steel player Dan Tyack. Its rhythm section includes Wesley Peterson on drums and Chuck Keller on bass. Visit saintophelia.com to find out more about their music and support their recording efforts.

Summer Arts Fest hosts last opening

The final opening reception for this year’s Summer Arts Fest will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Vashon Center for the Arts. The fest’s final rotation of local artists includes the following shows, which will be on view until Aug. 28: Patricia Wronsky’s handwoven scarves; Pamela Wickard’s mixed media abstract paintings and handwoven hangings; Kristen-Reitz Green’s oil paintings of everyday food and objects; Jean Marie Thomas’ still life and wildlife watercolors; Sarah Stuart’s monotype/mixed media of women; Regina Terhune’s acrylic fantasy/abstract paintings inspired by her study of butterflies and moths; Taylor Renno’s handmade insects built from small paper keepsakes and ceramics; Kate Munson’s acrylics that explore the tones, hues and moods of the color blue; Lenard Yen’s oil color abstractions focused on articulated spaces within a circular motif; and Luke Roswold’s monotype and pen and ink drawings of barns and landscapes of Vashon.

Dancers to take islanders on treasure hunt

Kinesis Project dance theatre, Vashon Center for the Arts, John C. Robinson and Laurie Geissinger will present a special performance treasure hunt on Vashon Island, starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at VCA’s Heron Meadow.

Kinesis Project is known in New York City and Seattle for creating large-scale and surprisingly intimate dances in unusual spaces. For the Aug. 22 Vashon performance, choreographer Melissa Riker has placed three sections of the company’s newest work, “Search(Light)” in three different, undisclosed Vashon Island locations. Guests will begin their dance adventure at VCA and will be given a map to find each performance location.

At each site, dancers will invite interactions, play with perspective, and use light to create connections, introspection and adventure for attendees. At the final location, guests who have purchased the picnic dinner will be offered picnic boxes and wine from a collector’s cellar.

Please arrive at the Heron Meadow by 5:15 p.m. for the beginning of the show. Ticket prices vary: $35 for the Heron Meadow only performance; $75 to see all 3 outdoor performances but no dinner; $125 to see all 3 outdoor performances with a picnic dinner at the last location. Groups of four or more can receive a 10% discount via the VCA Box Office, open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by calling 206-259-3007. For more information, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Now playing at Vashon Theatre and Drive-In

Vashon’s Night Light Drive-in, a partnership between Vashon Theatre and Open Space for Arts & Community, will offer up the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman,” at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13, at Open Space. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will play two nights at the drive-in at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, at Vashon Theatre, “Road Runner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” will close its run on Aug. 13; “Respect,” an Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, will run Aug. 13 to 26.

Shake it at the Sugar Shack

Vashon Sugar Shack is rolling out Friday night outdoor concerts weekly, with the following shows lined up: Aug. 13, The Black Tones; Aug. 20, Warren Dunes; Aug. 27, The Secret Agents; Sept. 13, Memphis Radio Kings; Sept. 10, Ian Jones Band; and Sept 17, a free show by RiverBend. Follow Sugar Shack Vashon on Facebook or Instagram to find out more.