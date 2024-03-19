Manzanita, Frog Holler swell with new 150+ acre park preservations

This map shows the precise boundaries of the new additions at Frog Holler and Manzanita. Image courtesy King County.

This map shows the latest view of public parks and preserves on the island. The two newest additions are a large chunk of property west of Wax Orchard Road, significantly growing Frog Holler Forest, and a large chunk south of Dockton that grows the Manzanita Natural Area. Image courtesy Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust.

This map shows the latest view of public parks and preserves on the island. The two newest additions are a large chunk of property west of Wax Orchard Road, significantly growing Frog Holler Forest, and a large chunk south of Dockton that grows the Manzanita Natural Area. Image courtesy Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust.

Vashon’s public park space is growing by more than 150 acres across the Manzanita Natural Area and Frog Holler Forest, thanks to work by the Vashon-Maury Land Trust and King County parks.

King County bought the parcels in January through Conservation Futures Program funding and King County’s Parks Levy, which both support preservation of natural lands and green spaces for parks, trails, and open space. The parcels were acquired from private land owners.

The spaces are now open to the public, though they don’t yet have all the trimmings like most of the island’s parks. Both properties have future trail possibilities, according to the county.

“Once properties are in Parks’ ownership, they are generally open to the public — as is the case with these properties,” Parks spokesperson Eleanor Lee said in an email. “However, Parks has not made any improvements (e.g., formalized trail networks, added signage, developed a trail map, etc.) to support new public use. The Manzanita properties have a network of old logging roads that could currently be used as social trails, while the Frog Holler additions have more limited current public recreation opportunities.”

The Land Trust was crucial in creating both of the original Manzanita and Frog Holler preserves, and has worked closely with King County in creating the island’s large forest preserves.

Growing these properties carries benefits to the island’s environmental health overall, according to the Land Trust.

Larger properties are “self-buffering,” Land Trust conservation Director Tom Dean said in an email, meaning their size offers wildlife refuge from surrounding homes and human noise and activities. Large forest tracts are also “critical” for aquifer recharge, Dean said. Trees slow down the flow of rainwater, soaking more water into the ground where it can refuel the island’s aquifer, which is the island’s sole source of drinking water. It also keeps creeks cool in the summer, which is critical to the health of animals, including fish.

Manzanita Natural Area

King County Parks acquired about 69 acres at the Manzanita Natural Area in early January. The parcels include mixed forests that grow the natural area on the southwest coast of Maury Island, protecting 350 feet of shoreline, which has documented surf smelt spawning grounds, according to the county. Smelt are a vital food source for salmon.

The county bought the Manzanita parcels for a total of $2.15 million — $1.62 million of that amount coming from Conservation Futures funding, a spokesperson said.

The Land Trust didn’t play an active role in the Manzanita purchase, but did support the funding application, Dean said, and negotiated two key shoreline purchases there.

Frog Holler Forest

In late January, King County acquired five parcels totaling around 88 acres that grow Vashon’s Frog Holler Forest to the west. The additions contain high quality, healthy mature forest, open space and shoreline, and bring the possibility for future trail connectivity to Frog Holler Forest.

The county bought the new Frog Holler parcels for a total of $4.2 million — $3.21 million of that amount coming from Conservation Futures funding, a spokesperson said.

The Land Trust was actively involved in the negotiations with the seller at Frog Holler and also supported funding applications, Dean said.

In total, nearly 3,000 acres of Vashon-Maury are now preserved for public park use. King County owns the most (2,100 acres), while the Vashon Park District holds about 555 acres and Land Trust holds about 333.

The island’s total land area is about 23,623 acres, which means nearly 13% of the island is preserved as public park space.

In announcing the recent purchases, King County Parks also thanked Dave Kimmett, Vashon and Maury Island’s Open Space Planner, for his contributions to land conservation and open space preservation.

“Dave’s dedication and expertise have played a vital role in shaping conservation efforts throughout King County, enhancing our natural landscapes and developing recreation opportunities for the benefit of the community,” a Parks spokesperson said in an email. “These acquisitions would not be possible without his tireless efforts and commitment.”