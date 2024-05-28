Vashon ferry advisory committee urges largest option in Fauntleroy dock redesign

A birds eye-view of Alternative C for the Fauntleroy ferry dock rebuild, provided by WSF (WSF image).

Cars board the Vashon-bound ferry at Fauntleroy as gloomy showers mark the start of Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 24. (Christina Wardwell photo).

With nearly three million passengers to serve and an aging 1950s dock vulnerable to earthquakes and rising sea levels, Washington State Ferries (WSF) continues canvassing public opinion in its project to rebuild the Fauntleroy ferry terminal.

To address the terminal’s operational challenges, WSF has proposed three alternatives for the rebuild.

Options A1 through A3 recreate the current dock with modern amenities, such as “Good To Go!” and advanced ticketing, and hold 76 to 84 vehicles. An additional 100 vehicles would be accommodated on the Fauntleroy Way SW shoulder.

Options B1 through B3 expand the dock to hold 124 to 155 vehicles with various lane options. This design fits an entire ferry’s vehicles but still requires a queue on Fauntleroy Way.

Option C, the largest, fits 186 vehicles and eliminates the need for a queue on Fauntleroy Way. It matches the B-2 configuration but adds a full-length holding lane.

During a Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting on May 22, the FAC committee voted unanimously to support option C. Justin Hirsch, chair of the Vashon FAC, urged committee and community members to email WSF in support of that largest alternative.

Community members at the meeting agreed, considering option C to be the best short- and long-term option, and also shared plans to request a covered pedestrian walkway. Concerns about ADA compliance and accessibility were raised due to the dock’s 200-foot extension.

Option C represents the largest and longest rebuild, accommodating the most cars on the dock and reportedly preventing any vehicles from spilling onto Fauntleroy Way and causing traffic congestion. The larger dock’s holding area could, possibly, enable the loading of Olympic-class boats, and would provide access to restrooms and services for travelers during extended waits, FAC member Wendy Aman told The Beachcomber.

Additionally, the longer slip would allow more light to reach beneath the dock, which, according to Hirsh, offers environmental benefits.

“That eelgrass or macro algae will have an ability to regrow,” Hirsh said. “The ferries have to use their prop to slow down the boat as they’re coming into the docks… so if they are in shallow water doing that, it turns out the bottom, macro algae can’t grow and it is not as good for salmon.”

WSF organized two virtual open houses on May 7 and 8 to help attendees visualize the options.

“To address one of the key needs for this project, improving terminal efficiency, and faster ferry loading and unloading, WSF will improve the intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW,” Design Project Manager Charlie Torres said.

WSF is working with the Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro to enhance the intersection and install a traffic signal. These improvements are slated to be finished before the terminal replacement project.

During the open house, David Sowers, WSF’s terminal engineering and construction director, said that determining the loading location for the ferry during construction will be challenging.

“That’s going to be a real tricky challenge for us,” Sowers said. “Obviously we can’t just shut the route down. … We need to continue to maintain service.”

While no plan has been chosen yet, one possibility, he said, is to construct a temporary slip for loading off to the side. Whichever alternative is chosen, Sowers said, it will present a substantial challenge for the contractor to load and unload boats while construction is underway.

Community members at the FAC meeting voiced disappointment over the absence of a WSF representative, and said a sense of being overlooked is a recurring concern for the island communities.

“It blows my mind that they are not more engaged in this,” Hirsh said. “But I get a sense from the conversations that I had that they are listening.”

The new terminal is anticipated to enter the design and construction phases between 2027 and 2029. WSF aims to finalize its preferred terminal alternative by the end of the year following engagement with community members.

The next FAC meeting is tentatively scheduled for the evening of Thursday, July 25. The committee meets bi-monthly.

To learn more about the Fauntleroy dock alternatives, visit tinyurl.com/fauntleroyoptions. You can contact the Vashon FAC by emailing vashonfac@gmail.com.

This article was produced in collaboration with The Journalism and Public Interest Communication News Lab at the University of Washington, which allows advanced journalism students to report for news outlets in the greater Seattle area.