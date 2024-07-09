Islanders celebrate July Fourth and keep the party going

Hatmaker Laura Clampitt admires a selection of glass hats by Brian Brenno at Vashon Center for the Arts. (Lynann Politte photo.)

July Fourth fireworks painted both the sky and water of Quartermaster Harbor with brilliant, blooming colors. (John de Groen photo.)

One of many boat-builders outside of Swiftwater Gallery, where islanders young and old were encouraged to design wooden ships and then sail them in a kiddie pool set out for the occasion. (Alice Larson photo.)

Kids frolic on the grounds of Vashon Heritage Museum, which reopened to the public on Friday following a major renovation of its permanent exhibition. (Jim Diers photo.)

Vashon Highway closed to cars on Friday? Not for these parked classic beauties, which were parked there to be ogled by passersby. (Jim Diers photo.)

Winner Evan Hills with his hydro, claims possession of the perpetual trophy, with race originator Roger Stanley looking on. (Brian Brenno photo.)

Fireworks light up the sky on July Fourth as paddlers watch from inner Quartermaster Harbor. (Corinne Sherry photo.)

Fireworks light up the sky on July Fourth as paddlers watch from inner Quartermaster Harbor. (Corinne Sherry photo.)

Vashon celebrated Independence Day last weekend with a professional fireworks show that filled the sky over Quartermaster Harbor with cascading, shimmering blooms of color and light.

The 25-minute fireworks show, funded by anonymous donors, featured a rainbow’s array of colors and effects that drew “oohs” and “aahs” from islanders who showed up to watch at Jensen Point, Dockton Park, and other spots lining the harbor. And after an elongated “false finale” came the real thing — an even more spectacular barrage of pyrotechnics that feathered the sky with an ever-changing, shimmering spectacle mirrored in the still, dark water below.

The day’s fun began at dawn when a crowd of approximately 150 islanders showed up at Jensen Point to watch the annual Fourth of July Hydro Race — another decades-long island tradition. This year, organizers said, marked the race’s 60th anniversary.

At dawn, Evan Hills, Jake Middling, Mitch Van Buskirk, Nick Amundsen, and Morgan Snyder launched their small hydroplanes at Jensen Point.

Van Buskirk’s hydro broke a throttle linkage at the start line and he had to call it a day. Snyder also had mechanical issues and was unable to start the race.

But Middling, Hills and Amundsen raced out of Quartermaster Harbor as the sun rose over Maury Island, and 45:05 minutes later, Hills crossed the finish line, for his third win in the race, closely followed by Middling, at 45:30 minutes. Amundsen’s boat broke down on the East Passage and did not finish the race.

Not everyone was off work and playing on July Fourth, though.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue (VIFR) first responders had a busy Independence Day, said Fire Chief Matt Vinci, responding to several 9-1-1 medical calls that were unrelated to the holiday. No fires related to consumer fireworks were reported.

Other departments in King and Pierce counties were not so fortunate, Vinci said, adding that south King County first responders, in particular, were called to multiple blazes caused by fireworks.

Late in the evening on Thursday, though, VIFR did respond to a serious two-car collision on Vashon Highway that resulted in injuries to both drivers. (See “New Briefs,” page 3.)

Pets lost and found

July Fourth and the days leading up to the explosive holiday can be stressful for pets, and Amy Carey, a founder of Vashon’s pet rescue organization, Haven, said on Monday that she and volunteers had a busy week.

The organization microchipped 20 dogs at a public pre-holiday clinic, held on June 30, and on July 3 and 4, volunteers from the group also responded to calls to find about half a dozen running dogs. All were reunited with their owners.

Carey said the situation of animals in distress over the July Fourth holiday had greatly improved since King County’s ban on personal fireworks, implemented three years ago.

The Beachcomber could not reach Vashon Island Pet Protectors, who last week said its volunteers would also be available to search for animals who had fled due to distress on July Fourth.

First Friday good times followed

Vashon kept the good times rolling on Friday, July 5, coming out in droves to Vashon Chamber’s second Summer Nights street closure in the center of town.

Islanders hobnobbed, shopped, and dined outdoors, before stopping into art spots for new exhibits and participating in special events including an all-ages toy boat-building activity in front of Swiftwater Gallery.

At Euphorium Vashon, islanders Jennifer Hawke and Mary McGinnis created a large, ephemeral work of chalk art — part of a series called Sacred Geometry that the pair and others teammates have brought to Vashon streets in recent years. And at Snapdragon, island puppeteer Adam Ende and cohorts delighted onlookers from an outfitted puppet show van, filled with their remarkable creations.

One of the biggest events of the evening took place on Bank Road, when Vashon Heritage Museum threw open its doors for the grand opening of its new permanent exhibition, “Vashon Stories,” providing a timeline of both the human and natural history of Vashon.

At the opening, awed visitors stepped into a transformed museum, welcomed by beaming board members, the Museum’s newly appointed executive director, Gretta Stimson, and its former director, Elsa Croonquist, who shepherded the museum through its renovation.

Further south on Vashon Highway, Vashon Center for the Arts’ 7th annual Summer Arts Fest bowed — a summer-long showcase for local artists both old and new on the scene. The current show, running until July 26, includes work by Matt Beursken, Brette Flora, Lali Groth, Gretchen Hancock, Jonathan Kuzma, Marc Pease, Deborah Rieschl, Pamela Wickard and Brian Brenno.

New installations open every three weeks through Aug. 16.

The summer is off to a roaring start on Vashon, and next week, we’ll have a Strawberry Festival. Stay tuned, islanders.

Brian Brenno contributed reporting on Vashon’s July Fourth hydroplane race.