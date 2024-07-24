Vashon celebrates Strawberry Festival

The festival parade once again boasted the splendor of the Vashon Island Marine Band and Procession. (Tom Hughes photo)

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Marj Watkins, a mayoral candidate on her 100th birthday, enjoyed her ride in the parade. (Tom Hughes photo)

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It wouldn’t be the Strawberry Festival parade without giant orcas and banners to “Save Our Salmon,” courtesy of Vashon’s Backbone Campaign. (Tom Hughes photo)

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Members of The Vashon Island Ukulele Society practiced playing their favorite tunes while waiting for the parade to begin. (Elizabeth Shepherd photo)

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Glitterfox singer Solange Igoa delighted the dancing crowd by joining them for the band’s final song. (Elizabeth Shepherd photo)

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Along with her young daughter, Vashon Heritage Museum’s new executive director, Gretta Stimson soaked up the cheers of parade watchers. (Elizabeth Shepherd photo)

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Vashon’s answer to Frank Sinatra, Lou Mangione, crooned his heart out for the dancing crowd as Portage Fill played its annual street dance. (Elizabeth Shepherd photo)

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Islanders for Ferry Action volunteer steering committee members Wendy Aman, Beth Lindsay and Rick Wallace roll down Vashon Highway as the Grand Marshals of the 2024 Strawberry Festival parade. The trio are dedicated activists and islanders who have in the last year helped improve the island’s troubled ferry service. (Alex Bruell photo)

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A pair dances in the afternoon light to the music of Portage Fill. (Alex Bruell photo)

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A pair dances in the afternoon light to the music of Portage Fill. (Alex Bruell photo)

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Vashon’s answer to Frank Sinatra, Lou Mangione, crooned his heart out for the dancing crowd as Portage Fill played its annual street dance. (Alex Bruell photo)

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Arden, Lamai and Mia (all 9 years old) await receiving ice cream at the Vashon Island Heritage Museum’s ice cream social, a tradition of Strawberry Festival. (Alex Bruell photo)

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It wouldn’t be the Strawberry Festival parade without giant orcas and banners to “Save Our Salmon,” courtesy of Vashon’s Backbone Campaign. (Alex Bruell photo)

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The tunes kept coming at the Vashon Theatre backlot, where a young band played songs including a cover of The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” (Alex Bruell photo)

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Vashon Seals, surrounded by soap bubbles, exuberantly marched down Vashon Highway during the parade. (Tom Hughes photo)

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Vashon Seals, surrounded by soap bubbles, exuberantly marched down Vashon Highway during the parade. (Tom Hughes photo)

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Islanders and visitors alike flooded the town center of Vashon last weekend, celebrating Strawberry Festival weekend with parades, shows, and lots and lots of food.

They sprawled on the grass at Ober Park, chowed down at the Vashon Heritage Museum’s ice cream social and Vashon Rotary’s strawberry sundae and shortcake booth, and leaped and tumbled at the inflatable toys of the Kids Zone across the street from Ober Park.

And they rocked out at Ober Park’s Main Stage, Vashon Youth and Family Service’s TeenJam in the Vashon Theatre backlot, at Snapdragon, Sugar Shack, Sporty’s and many other venues across town.

In other words: Vashon partied.

And the biggest party of all was Saturday’s Strawberry Festival parade.

Island organizations — from the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust to the Vashon Social Services Network, Vashon HouseHold to the Vashon Island Midwifery, the Vashon Island Beekeepers Association to the Bird Alliance, and many, many more — marched down the highway during the parade.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue firefighters doled out candy, as did many others in the parade. Most incredibly, perhaps, a driver from Island Home Center & Lumber did so from an excavator truck, by working a boom that lowered a huge descending claw bucket filled with candy to tiny, eager, outstretched hands.

Parade Grand Marshals Rick Wallace, Wendy Aman, and Beth Lindsay— selected for their leadership of Islander for Ferry Action — waved to the adoring crowd of transportation-deprived islanders.

Rainbow-clad islanders smiled and waved signs celebrating the island’s LGBTQ+ community, and towed a fabulously creative UFO seemingly piloted by an extraterrestrial “gaylien.”

The island’s slate of unofficial mayor candidates and their supporters rolled down the street, too.

Islanders from the Vashon Island Marine Band and Procession dressed up as all manner of deep sea creatures, and folks from the Vashon Food Bank came attired as fruits and vegetables. Student-athletes also were out in force — Vashon’s High School’s football team, a small army of swimmers representing Vashon Seals, lacrosse players on foot carrying lacrosse sticks filled with candy, and rowers atop the shell trailer of Vashon Island Rowing Club.

Other longstanding parade favorites included the Thriftway drill team, precisely pushing their signature shopping carts, and a long line of antique tractors.

Uncle Wigglebottom wins

In recent years, four-legged animals have won the zany local contest to serve as Vashon’s Unofficial Mayor, but this year’s contest saw something new: the election of an incorporeal entity to serve in the honorary post.

The contest, sponsored by the Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce, is famously won by the candidate who collects the most votes, at $1 each, on behalf of the local nonprofit they represent. Islanders are encouraged to vote early and often throughout the campaign.

On Saturday afternoon, Uncle Wigglebottom — a benevolent folkloric spirit that presides over Vashon’s Camp Sealth — emerged as a dark horse to win the race.

A troll named Edgar the Forest King — embodied in an elaborate costume by islander Matt Beursken — had previously led the race until the final hours of the contest, fundraising to help with the upkeep of Thomas Dambo’s sculpture of “Oscar the Bird King” at Point Robinson Park.

But then, a late push pushed Wigglebottom across the finish line to victory, with $13,410 raised.

Marjorie Watkins, the centenarian candidate for the Vashon Senior Center, took second place with $3,466, and Edgar the Forest King earned $2,321.

“We at the Senior Center are beyond grateful for the over $3,400 our dear Marj Watkins raised for us,” Senior Center’s executive director Maria Glanz said.

According to Watkin’s daughter, Suzanna Leigh, Watkins “was just beaming” while feeling the love during the parade — which incredibly took place on her 100th birthday.

“I told her I could see that she inspired a lot of people — many of whom I think worry about aging,” Leigh said. “She said she was happy to be of use! I think we helped her to realize how much her life means to us and the community — that even at 100 years old, she does have an impact.”

Making it musical

Music emanating from the festival’s Main Stage in Ober Park, Sugar Shack, Sporty’s, Vashon Eagles, TeenJam in Vashon Theatre’s backlot, Snapdragon Bakery & Café, and Mind+Set Apothecary filled the festival air.

A joyous street dance in the middle of town took place on Saturday night, with Portage Fill, a community band formed more than 50 years ago. Dancers young and old filled the street, swaying and twirling to the sounds of swing, pop, and standards played with precision and sung to perfection by Maggie Laird and Lou Mangione.

Main Stage highlights included Bowie/Rex & His Boogie Army, which drew a packed crowd of almost 1,000 ecstatic dancers to Ober Park’s Main Stage on Saturday night to channel the wild abandon of 1970s and 80s rock under a full moon.

A Sunday afternoon hit was Glitterfox, a rising band from Portland who played queer rock anthems and other soulful songs to another adoring, swaying crowd at Ober Park.

Those imbibing at the festival’s beverage garden were given reusable stainless-steel cups instead of single-use cups, part of the “Reusable Cup Project” organized by island conservation activists Celia Congdon and Nadine Edelstein. Both have led efforts to reduce plastic waste on the island and worked with the Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce and Zero Waste Vashon to make the steel cups a reality.

The cups will now be available for island nonprofits and Chamber members at no cost, though they must be returned clean. To check them out for an event, contact Congdon at 206-948-6723 or crrbc@comcast.net.

Bill Burby Run

Early Saturday morning, a crowd of 224 runners and walkers took to the street for the 42nd annual Bill Burby 5K fun run — a festival tradition, honoring former VHS coach and health teacher Bill Burby, who influenced many young people to lead healthier lives. Burby died in 1989.

This year’s winner in the men’s race was 15-year-old Josh Healey, with a time of 18:07 for the race. Kristi Williams won the women’s race with a time of 19:55.

Ryan McFadden took second for the men with a time of 19:16, and Sean Williams came in third with 19:31. On the women’s side, Julia Mark took second with 20:27; Alana Bass earned third with a time of 22:14.

The race raises money for island sports programs and scholarships, ultimately helping students continue learning and achieving at the college level.

Oldies roll through town

Sunday morning brought a cool sea breeze, a few drops of rain, and a slightly smaller crowd to enjoy a car show and parade, presented by Island Insurance Center and other sponsors.

This is the Island Insurance Center’s eighth year of putting on the display of fossil-fueled finery, which featured 65 vintage vehicles this year.

“Our family members, which are our volunteers, are amazing,” agency owner Miriam Perez said. “They put their hearts into it and the result is an excellent experience for our participants. We are already thinking about next year’s show.”

Winners of the show included:

• Best in Show: Mark Leonard (1950 MG TD)

• Most Vashon: Jim Boardman (1967 Lotus Elan S3)

• People’s Choice: Matt Orr (1967 Mustang)

• Driver’s Raffle: Edward Channon (1974 VW Super Beetle)

• Antique Car: Barry Briskman (1956 Buick Century)

• Classics: Craig and Mandy Freed (1946 Desoto S11)

• Modern: Matt Habrat (2006 Ford Mustang)

• Muscle Car/Hot Rods: Joe Souza (1970 Buick Skylark)

• Trucks & SUVs: Joey Pinczes (1969 Toyota FJ40)

• Import Classics Pre 1959: Mark Leonard (1950 MG TD)

• Imports: Craig and Lynette Beles (1975 BMW 2002)

• Custom Car: Mycheil Orchard (1952 MG TD)

Chamber reflects on a busy weekend

With the festival in the rearview mirror, its organizer — the Vashon-Maury Chamber of Commerce — now has time to catch its breath and reflect.

Some changes this year — including moving the main stage to Ober Park and adding a Kids Zone and more food vendors — were direct responses to community feedback, Chamber Board of Directors President Cheryl Lubbert said.

“We are very happy with how Festival has evolved into an event that supports both our island businesses and our community,” Lubbert said.

Businesses and vendors reported record sales, she said, and for some businesses, the boost started days earlier and lasted days later from the weekend.

“We are thrilled with how the island, once again, came together to make Festival an island tradition that we all look forward to each year,” she said.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed quotes by Cheryl Lubbert to Chamber of Commerce Member Services Coordinator Nichole Banducci. It has been corrected.