News Briefs | September 5 edition

An aerial view of the Vashon Recycling and Transfer Station, with solar array in background. (Photo courtesy King County)

CenturyLink outage hits Vashon

A Lumen/CenturyLink outage early this week hit some phone users on Vashon. Lumen/CenturyLink representatives reported that two T1 fiber optic lines failed. As of Sunday, Vashon Island Fire & Rescue (VIFR) Fire Chief Matt Vinci had been in contact with Lumen/CenturyLink managers. By Monday, at least 855 Vashon customers were back online, according to VIFR.

New Chamber director

The Vashon Chamber Board of Directors has promoted Nichole Banducci, who joined the organization in the spring as its member services coordinator, to the role of executive director.

“This leadership, coupled with our refreshed operating structure, positions us to better serve our community, support local businesses, and build a stronger, more vibrant future for Vashon Island,” Cheryl Lubbert, president of the Vashon-Maury Chamber of Commerce board, said in a prepared statement.

Banducci brings a B.A. in Public Relations and an MBA in Marketing, plus years of experience in brand management and consulting to the role, according to the Chamber. She moved to Vashon just over a year ago, and spends her time volunteering for various island organizations and enjoying the local hiking trails.

Banducci’s husband, Brian, works at VHS and is the head coach of the high school football and middle school wrestling teams. Their daughter, Cora, attends Chautauqua elementary and is active in soccer, aerial and VCA’s musical theater program.

Along with Banducci’s appointment, the Chamber is also reorganizing some of its operations. That includes hiring a Strawberry Festival project manager and a crew to manage road closures. Former Executive Director Amy Drayer will continue as director of Islanders for Ferry Action, an advocacy wing of the Chamber.

School supplies fundraiser

A grassroots effort called the “Vashon Backpack Project” provides calculators, colored pencils, spiral notebooks and other school supplies. Those interested in donating or learning more can contact the program at vashonbackpackproject@gmail.com.

Transfer station certified “zero energy”

With the installation of a new solar array and completion of other energy-saving features, the Vashon Recycling and Transfer Station has been Zero Energy Certified by the International Living Future Institute, according to King County.

That means that over the course of a year the facility generates as much or more energy through solar power than it draws from the electricity grid.

King County’s Strategic Climate Action Plan calls for an overall 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from county operations by 2030.