Author and literary activist comes to Vashon

Author and literary artist NaKeesa Frazier-Jennings will present “Becoming Soft, After the Strength: An Evening of Story and What Comes Next” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, in the atrium of Vashon Center for the Arts.

The free event, presented by Women Hold the Key and Vashon Center for the Arts, has mature themes and is being billed as an intimate literary experience centered on storytelling, reflection and community conversation.

The evening will begin with a performance reading of Frazier-Jennings’ “The Never-Ending Resilience Required to Be Black in America,” originally published in The South Seattle Emerald. In the piece, Frazier-Jennings names the emotional and physical toll of living in a society that continually demands strength from Black people.

The program will continue with a reading of “Soft,” a deeply personal work tracing the author’s journey toward gentleness and intentional self-care as a necessary response to those same demands.

“Together, these readings invite audiences into a front-row view of how the author has moved from survival to softness — creating space to consider what comes next when strength is no longer the only option,” according to a description of the event posted at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Frazier-Jennings’ lived experiences will form the foundation for an interactive Q&A, welcoming community members into conversation about the importance of self-care beginning as early as possible and continuing through every age and stage of life for people of all identities — and especially for those from marginalized communities.

The evening will conclude with a book signing and time for connection with the author. Seven guided journal editions will be available, including one for kids, one for teens and five for adults.

Find out more at vashoncenterforthearts.org.