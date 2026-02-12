Happenings | Feb. 12 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are offering free tax preparation again this year, on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, beginning on Feb. 5 and ending April 9. The free service is available to anyone, regardless of age. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

VYBS winter clinics: Vashon Youth Baseball & Softball will offer free winter clinics to help island athletes prepare for the spring season; registration is required.

Throwing and pitching clinics for baseball will be held Sundays, Feb. 15 and 22, in the Vashon High School gym. Batting clinics for both baseball and softball will run Sundays, March 1, 8 and 15, at the Chautauqua covered play area. For details and to register, visit vybs.net.

Living with grief: A series of group sessions focused on living with grief, led by therapist Kenny Alton, continues Mondays at Women Hold the Key, 9822 SW Gorsuch Road. The series is presented in collaboration with RJs Kids, Women Hold the Key and End of Life Conversations Vashon. Sessions will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23; 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 23. To register or for more information, contact Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or email judith.neary@gmail.com.

Rainbow Blingo: The Senior Center’s annual Rainbow Blingo fundraiser will return at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Camp Burton. Hosted by drag queen Louvel, the event includes bingo games, drinks, hors d’oeuvres from Camp Burton chefs and an auction of desserts. Game winners can take home prizes including cash, tickets to the 5th Avenue Theatre and more. Get tickets and find out more at vashoncenter.org/rainbow-blingo.

Inclusion Island Valentine’s celebration: Inclusion Island will host a Valentine’s Day celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, at Bethel Church, 14736 Bethel Lane SW. The evening will include a movie, popcorn, Valentine-making and treats, and is open to participants’ friends and family.

Support group: Vashon’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Friends and Family Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Vashon Presbyterian Church library. This is an in-person meeting and no longer includes Zoom participation. Questions? Call 425-221-1142.

Ultimate Frisbee: Islanders of all ages and skill levels are invited to a free, weekly drop-in ultimate Frisbee game sponsored by the Vashon Park District. Games are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays under the lights at Vashon High School Stadium. For more information, email nic.warmenhoven@gmail.com.

Seed Share: Vashon’s annual Seed Share will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Ober Park Building, 17130 Vashon Highway SW, between the playground and the library. Organizers invite community members to bring saved seeds or unused packets to swap, along with plant starts, tubers or gardening books to share. Those without seeds are welcome to attend and pick up seeds for their gardens.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

Family story time: The Vashon Library will host “Family Story Time: Love and Friendship” from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 14. The program includes stories, music, movement and rhymes celebrating love and friendship, followed by a simple craft. All ages are welcome with an adult.

Antiques Rockshow: The Vashon Library will host “Antiques Rockshow: LOVE ROCKS!” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Presented by the Vashon Union of Geologists, the event invites community members to learn about Vashon’s rocks and bring up to three rocks per person for assessment. Participants may also enter contests for the roundest beach rock and best heart-shaped rock, with door prizes and awards. Entries must be natural, not hand-crafted. All ages are welcome.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Watercolor class: The Vashon Senior Center will host a watercolor class with guest artist Jeff Good from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Good, the center’s featured artist, will present a watercolor demonstration.

Valentine’s Day lunch: The Vashon Senior Center will host a Valentine’s Day lunch at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13. The lunch is hosted by the FUN Committee.

Heritage Museum talk: Greta Stimson and curators from the Vashon Heritage Museum will present an “In the Center” talk at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, previewing a new exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of Drama Dock.

Song bath: The Vashon Threshold Choir will lead a “song bath” from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, at the Vashon Senior Center. The choir offers comfort through song for those at thresholds of living and dying.

Blingo: Blingo will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Camp Burton. Contact the senior center for more information.

Presidents Day closure: The Vashon Senior Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 16, for Presidents Day. No programs or lunch will be offered.

Strength training: A new weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org for more information.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org for more information.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.