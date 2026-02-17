Happenings | Feb. 19 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are now offering free tax preparation help on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, with sessions running through April 9. The free service is available to people of all ages. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

Rotary AI class: Vashon Rotary will host a free class, “Understanding Artificial Intelligence,” featuring Teresa Louis at its noon meeting Thursday, Feb. 19, at Women Hold the Key. The meeting is open to the public. Organizers requested attendees RSVP by text to 206-713-6917.

Family Day: The Vashon Heritage Museum will host Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, featuring a scavenger hunt and crafts. Family Days are held every third Saturday of the month and are free to attend. The museum is located at 10105 SW Bank Road, just west of town.

Prison reform forum: A community forum on prison reform will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, at the Vashon Land Trust Building. The event will include a screening of the documentary “Pathway to Freedom,” followed by panel presentations and an interactive Q&A. The forum is sponsored by the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, with additional co-sponsors including Vashon SURJ.

VYBS winter clinics: Vashon Youth Baseball & Softball will offer free winter clinics to help island athletes prepare for the spring season; registration is required. Throwing and pitching clinics for baseball will be held Sunday Feb. 22, in the Vashon High School gym. Batting clinics for both baseball and softball will run Sundays, March 1, 8 and 15, at the Chautauqua covered play area. For details and to register, visit vybs.net.

Living with grief: A series of group sessions focused on living with grief, led by therapist Kenny Alton, continues Mondays at Women Hold the Key, 9822 SW Gorsuch Road. The series is presented in collaboration with RJs Kids, Women Hold the Key and End of Life Conversations Vashon. Sessions will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23; 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 23. To register or for more information, contact Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or email judith.neary@gmail.com.

Purim Party: Vashon Havurah will have a potluck Purim party at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at 15401 Westside Hwy SW. Come dressed in costume for shmoozing, eating dinner and hamentaschen and listening to the amazing music of the Talne Trio Klezmer band. For the music intermission, Suzanne Greenberg will tell the Purim story. The second set of music will be concert style. The Talne Trio presents a distinctive interpretation of klezmer music, drawing on “nearly lost” late–19th-century manuscripts, mid-20th-century recordings of Jewish instrumental music and original compositions and arrangements by the trio. Ensemble members Kim Goldov, Mark Lutwak and Aaron Harmonson have deep roots in folk, traditional, and contemporary music scenes. Special guest Meg Savlov will sing Yiddish songs.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Remembrance: Friends of Mukai Farm & Garden and the Vashon Library will host a community Day of Remembrance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, at the Vashon Library, inspired by former Vashon resident Mary Matsuda Gruenewald’s memoir “Looking Like the Enemy.” The program will include a family story time at 1 p.m., a reflection facilitated by Friends of Mukai Executive Director Jade Agua at 2 p.m., and an intergenerational book discussion at 3 p.m., recommended for grades 6-12 and adults. Some copies of “Looking Like the Enemy” and its young readers edition are available at the library and Mukai Farm & Garden. Registration is not required.

Spanish story time: The Vashon Library will host Hora de Cuentos en Español (Spanish story time) from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. The program includes stories, music, movement and rhymes to support early literacy, followed by a play session. Registration is not required.

Roundtable: Nonprofit organizations are invited to a monthly roundtable discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Vashon Library. Topics are determined by attendees and include opportunities to share upcoming events, resources and networking. Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month from January through October, with options to attend in person or via Zoom. Registration is required to receive updates and Zoom information at 1.kcls.org/vashonroundtable.

Book group: The Vashon Library will host a multigenerational book group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Participants should read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the monthly theme; February’s theme is “survival.” The group is open to ages 13 and older and meets in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center. Supplies are provided by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Friday talk: The Vashon Senior Center will host its Friday Talk at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, focused on MySeniorCenter (MSC). Maria and senior center staff will share updates and information about the program.

Sawbones: Sawbones will host a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 10203 SW 188th St. Meet in Building 3’s lunchroom for a 30-minute talk on orthopedic and surgical training, medical education and the work of the longtime island business. A Q&A and walk-through of examples of the work will follow.

Death Café: Death Café will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, in the side room. The discussion-based gathering follows an international model for talking about death over tea and cookies, with the goal of increasing awareness of mortality. For information, call Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or Joe Allison at 206-919-1275.

Strength training: A new weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.