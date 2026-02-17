News Briefs | Feb. 19 edition

ZWV receives grant

Zero Waste Vashon has been awarded a $10,000 Re+ Seed Grant from the King County Solid Waste Division to fund a feasibility study on creating a reusable building materials facility on Vashon. The study will explore options for diverting usable construction materials — such as windows, doors, cabinets and fixtures — from the landfill and returning them to the community for reuse. Organizers said the work will include business plan development, data collection, location research, a contractor survey, a reuse collection event around Earth Day and a community meeting presenting results this summer. Volunteers are needed; email reuse@zerowastevashon.org.

Student achievement

Jia Khurana, a student at McMurray Middle School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Brianna Thomas (D-Seattle), Jia is the child of Hargobind Khurana. She’s passionate about wrestling, reading, listening to music, watching medical dramas, and teasing her little sister. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags, delivering messages to members on the House floor, and distributing materials throughout the capitol campus. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

Beach cleanup

Zero Waste Vashon and Vashon Rotary will partner again for an Epic Day of Service beach tire event on May 16. Organizers are requesting beach tire locations and volunteers to help with tire removal, collection and transport to Jensen Point Park in the two months leading up to the event. To report locations or volunteer, email Steven Bergman at steven.bergman@zerowastevashon.org.