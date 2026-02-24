Recommended: Glitterfox returns to rock out on Vashon

Swipe or click to see more

Portland-based Glitterfox will bring their electrifying queer rock anthems, infused with soul-wrenching lyrics and out-of-body dance rhythms, back to Vashon Theatre at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Last seen locally in a blistering set at Strawberry Festival 2024, the four-piece ensemble plays a signature blend of ’70s rock, ’80s synth, and a dash of ’90s grunge. Led by guitarist Andrea Walker and powerhouse vocalist Solange Ioga, Glitterfox delivers original songs rooted in a shared love of nostalgic sounds.

Since their Strawberry Festival appearance, Glitterfox has embraced a more intentional touring rhythm, balancing life at home with time on the road. Weekend mini-tours such as this Vashon stop, followed by a Tacoma show on March 15, allow the band to stay grounded while continuing to build momentum.

“We definitely want to grow our community in Washington State,” said Ioga. “Our recent shows in Seattle have been great, and our last stop on Vashon was remarkable — the crowd was so engaged.”

Islanders discovering Glitterfox for the first time are in for a treat: a dynamic, colorful show featuring original music alongside a few well-loved covers.

In a 2024 Beachcomber interview, Walker summed up the Glitterfox experience:

“Expect a lot of fun and a lot of energy. There’s a strong emotional current through every song we write and perform,” she said.

Local show promoter Debra Heesch is presenting the show.

Tickets to the all-ages March 14 show are $22 in advance or $25 at the door; buy them at vashontheatre.com. Learn more about the band at glitterfox.com

