Vashon man arrested after alleged Mom’s Deli robbery

A Vashon man was arrested Thursday Feb. 19 after allegedly attempting to rob Mom’s Deli.

Robert Jackson, 68, reportedly walked into Mom’s Deli at 19124 Vashon Highway SW about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, bought a bag of chips and, when the clerk opened the cash drawer, reached across the counter and tried to take money from the till, according to a probable cause statement.

Jackson told police that he saw the open till as an opportunity to get the cash needed to purchase morphine or fentanyl, the statement said. Jackson also admitted to police that he has an addiction problem and has been trying to get off fentanyl.

As Jackson reached for the drawer, the clerk threw the money on the floor behind the counter and Jackson walked around the counter and got into a shoving match with the clerk until she fell to the floor, according to the statement.

Jackson reportedly took one bill, left the store and drove away, the probable cause statement said. The clerk was not immediately able to call 911 because she was “in shock and could not think straight,” the statement said.

The clerk later reported a wrist injury to the owner.

Eugene Kim, owner of Mom’s for 13 years, said that while the business has suffered a couple break-ins, nothing like this has ever happened. Kim also said he hopes Jackson gets the help he needs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mom’s Deli to investigate the robbery on Thursday, said Brandyn Hull, communications manager for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video showed the car and license plate, which a deputy recognized before going to a residence and making the arrest, Hull said.

One of the Vashon deputies who helped make the arrest, Jeff Hancock, said he has seen many people use fentanyl less to feel euphoric than to stave off withdrawal symptoms and function day to day.

“They’re not getting dope to get high,” Hancock said. “The people that are addicted to fentanyl – they take it just so they are well.”

Jackson was subsequently arrested around 3 p.m. for robbery without a weapon and booked into the King County Jail, Hull said.

Jackson made his first appearance in court Friday, where a judge found probable cause. Prosecutors requested $30,000 bail, and after hearing from both sides, the judge released Jackson on personal recognizance — meaning he was released without having to post bail, based on his promise to return to court.

Jackson’s next court date is a second appearance scheduled for Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m.