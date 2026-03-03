Happenings | March 5 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Family Feast fundraiser: The Vashon PTO will host Family Feast beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Vashon High School. The community fundraiser will feature a pasta bar with gluten-free options prepared by the district’s food services team.Proceeds will support VISD programs, including a garden coordinator at Chautauqua Elementary, scholarships for McMurray Middle School’s Exploratory Week and ASB funds at Vashon High School.

Tickets (givebutter.com/cG8aqC) are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 18.

Living with grief: A series of group sessions focused on living with grief, led by therapist Kenny Alton, continues Mondays at Women Hold the Key, 9822 SW Gorsuch Road. The series is presented in collaboration with RJs Kids, Women Hold the Key and End of Life Conversations Vashon. Sessions will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 23. To register or for more information, contact Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or email judith.neary@gmail.com.

Brown Briefly: Deb Pierce-McCabe and Bryan Long will join the hosts of Brown Briefly at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, on Voice of Vashon, 101.9 FM, to discuss how they are using Theatre for Social Change to bring the voices of the nation’s founders into current civic conversations. Truman O’Brien, Bruce Haulman, Kevin Jones, Craig Beles and Amy Drayer will host the program.

Boating safety talk: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Suddenly in Command,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will focus on what to do if someone who does not normally control a vessel must take command in an emergency, including when a captain becomes incapacitated, injured or goes overboard. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com.

Marine radio talk: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk on marine VHF radio use from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session is intended for both new and experienced boaters and will cover VHF radio features, proper hailing and distress procedures, and how to test and practice with equipment. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com.

Beekeepers group: The Vashon Island Beekeepers Association will hold its first meeting of the 2026 season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. The group offers education, resources and mentorship for beekeepers of all levels and maintains a teaching apiary on Vashon. Annual membership is $35 per individual or $50 per family.

VIBA will also offer a Beginning Beekeeping class using the Washington State Beekeepers Association curriculum. Sessions will be held on Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 and 14, followed by a hands-on class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 28 at the teaching apiary. The cost is $75 and includes an individual VIBA membership; payment is due by the first class.

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are now offering free tax preparation help on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, with sessions running through April 9. The free service is available to people of all ages. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

How to Library: The Vashon Library will host “How to Library!” from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, focusing on how to stream movies and TV for free. The program includes time for questions and support, with snacks and warm beverages provided. It is presented in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center.

Women and the marathon: The Vashon Library will host a talk, “How Women Won the Marathon and Changed Our View of Gender,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The program will explore the history of women in marathon running, from Bobbi Gibb’s 1966 Boston Marathon run to the addition of the women’s marathon in the 1984 Olympics. The event is sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Vashon Park District.

Fiber arts meetup: The Vashon Library will host a fiber arts meetup from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Participants are invited to bring knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stitch, felting or other projects to share ideas and work together. No experience is required. Youth and adults are welcome; children 12 and younger must attend with an adult.

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Spinal mobility class: “Spinal Mobility and Decompression on the Chair with Margaret” will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in the Ober Park exercise room.

Geology talk: Steve Bergman of Ellisport and the Vashon Union of Geologists will present an “In Center Talk” at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, on the geologic history of Vashon-Maury Island, including local rocks, beaches and potential geologic hazards.

Meet the author: Marilyn Cochran Mosley, a senior center member and author, will speak at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, about her “Dachshunds Tails” book series. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the senior center.

Wacky Wednesday: Wacky Wednesday will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the senior center, in partnership with the Vashon Library. Activities include crafts and games; March’s activity is “sham-rocks,” decorating found rocks with acrylic paint pens.

Strength training: A new weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org. The District will hold its next regular board meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the district office, 19631 Singer Road SW.