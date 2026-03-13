Vashon DOVE Project pushes to meet growing needs

In its first-ever town hall meeting last week, the Vashon DOVE Project spoke with community members about the organization’s goals, programming and ongoing challenges in the community.

Despite the organization’s major expansion in services over the past decade, staff said the private nature of their work means some islanders might not know about DOVE, and the town hall was a way to spread awareness.

“At DOVE, the impact is often very quiet,” board member Tami Brockway Joyce said at the meeting. “Because of the work we do, it often happens in confidential ways, in quiet conversations, in safety plans created with our advocates, in classrooms where young people are learning what healthy relationships look like.”

DOVE’s services include legal support and safety planning for survivors, as well as rental assistance, temporary housing support and emergency funding. Staff said Vashon’s affordable housing crisis is an ongoing challenge in supporting survivors seeking safe housing.

“Everyone has probably observed that Vashon has only gotten more expensive, and it’s really difficult for a lot of people to stay on the island in the best of circumstances,” Community Engagement Advocate Nyn Grey said during the meeting. “So when you throw in the domestic violence component, imagine how tricky that might be for someone who is in an abusive situation.”

DOVE also provides peer-to-peer sexual education and consent education, and has two therapists providing free therapy at Vashon High School. This year, Executive Director Heidi Jackson said, the organization will also offer free summer therapy, as well as expanded programming in elementary schools.

Prevention Specialist Kelly Simmons said last year she observed more suicidality and self-harm among youth, as well as concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ policies sweeping the nation.

Simmons also spoke about the ongoing dialogue surrounding grooming and sexual abuse that has arisen for some as a result of the Department of Justice releasing files and investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The biggest thing that is coming up, and this is across every single individual that’s walking through the door, is just an increased feeling of guilt and shame and secondary trauma from the experience that we’re having in our nation right now,” Simmons said. “I think it’s not just something survivors are holding, it’s now something everyone’s holding.”

Jackson said DOVE wants survivors to feel supported, believed and safe on Vashon regardless of government actions that some feel have been tolerant of sexual abuse and have disrespected victims’ privacy.

DOVE was founded in 2011, when the island lacked resources to respond to sexual assault and domestic violence, according to Jackson.

Data obtained by the organization showed that when on-island services were cut in 2008, 81% of islanders did not access services. A 2010 survey identified domestic violence as the second-largest community health problem facing the island.

Jackson said the slew of new programs created over the years, including an online support group, specialized therapy and community outreach to Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, arose naturally after engaging with islanders about what services they wanted to see.

DOVE’s philosophy of addressing the root causes of domestic violence and sexual assault was echoed throughout the meeting. By addressing issues such as toxic masculinity, racism, victim blaming and acceptance of violence, DOVE aims to change the culture and create a safer community on Vashon.

Jackson said Vashon is no different from any other Washington community in its rates of sexual assault and domestic violence, and requires the same access to resources despite being a rural, isolated community.

To learn more about the Vashon DOVE Project or find out how to donate, visit vashondoveproject.org/about.