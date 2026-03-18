Happenings | March 19 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Living with grief: A series of group sessions focused on living with grief, led by therapist Kenny Alton, continues Mondays at Women Hold the Key, 9822 SW Gorsuch Road. The series is presented in collaboration with RJs Kids, Women Hold the Key and End of Life Conversations Vashon. The last session will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 23. To register or for more information, contact Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or email judith.neary@gmail.com.

Beekeepers group: The Vashon Island Beekeepers Association will hold its first meeting of the 2026 season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. The group offers education, resources and mentorship for beekeepers of all levels and maintains a teaching apiary on Vashon. Annual membership is $35 per individual or $50 per family.

VIBA will also offer a Beginning Beekeeping class using the Washington State Beekeepers Association curriculum. Sessions will be held on Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon March 14, followed by a hands-on class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 28 at the teaching apiary. The cost is $75 and includes an individual VIBA membership; payment is due by the first class.

World storytelling day: The Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, in partnership with the Vashon Heritage Museum and the Vashon Wilderness Program, will host “Once Upon a Place,” a new World Storytelling Day event at Camp Burton on Saturday, March 21.

The free, family-friendly afternoon will feature storytellers from Vashon and beyond sharing stories rooted in land and place. Featured speakers include islander Michael Meade of the Mosaic Multicultural Foundation and David Turnipseed of the Puyallup Tribe’s Language Department, who will share a story in both traditional Twulshootseed and English, organizers said. Free s’mores will be offered after the program, weather permitting.

Tickets are free, and registration is encouraged to help organizers plan at bit.ly/onceuponaplace. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and consider bringing a blanket or umbrella, as organizers hope to hold the event outdoors by a campfire.

Service of lament: Vashon Lutheran Church will host a community “Service of Lament, Remembrance and Hope with candle-lighting” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Organizers said multiple island churches will participate in the service, which will include words, song and candle-lighting to grieve violence and share messages of hope and healing. The event is open to the public.

FAC meeting: The Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Vashon Land Trust Building. The agenda includes a presentation on the Fauntleroy Terminal Project and updates on the service contingency plan. The meeting will also be available via Zoom at washington.zoom.us/j/91821488116 (Meeting ID: 918 2148 8116) or by phone at 831-588-7489.

Caregiver training scholarships: The Vashon Care Network is offering six scholarships to cover the cost of training to become a Washington state-certified Home Care Aide, in an effort to expand the island’s caregiving workforce.

Organizers said the scholarships respond to a chronic need on Vashon for qualified caregivers, particularly for aging residents. Home Care Aide certification is required by the state Department of Social and Health Services for caregivers providing services to low-income individuals and families through the Community Options Program Entry System, or COPES.

Applications and guidelines are available at vashoncarenetwork.org. Applications will be accepted through April 3, with selections completed by April 30. For more information, email Tory Hayes at victoriansmith@comcast.ne or Kate O’Hare at keohare@gmail.com.

Heindsmann scholarship: Vashon Presbyterian Church is accepting applications for the 2026 Heindsmann Family Endowment Scholarship, an award established by Virginia and Ted Heindsmann. The scholarship is for a student selected based on financial need, academic promise and dependability, and is open to applicants who have completed two or more years of higher education or who are seeking special training or retraining. It is not intended for high school seniors.

Application packets are available at the church, 17708 Vashon Highway SW, during office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For questions, call 206-463-2010.

DSHS visit: A Department of Social and Health Services van will be at the Vashon Food Bank on Wednesday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are now offering free tax preparation help on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, with sessions running through April 9. The free service is available to people of all ages. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

Pajama story time: The Vashon Library will host Pajama Story Time and a Stuffie Sleepover from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Children can bring a favorite stuffed animal for bedtime stories and songs and make a beaded bracelet, and may attend in pajamas. Stuffed animals can be left overnight at the library. Families can return at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, to reunite with their stuffies, enjoy snacks and see photos from the sleepover. All ages are welcome with an adult. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library.

90s paint-and-sip: “Arty Time 90s Rewind,” a paint-and-sip program for adults, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Vashon Library. Artist Collin Veenstra will lead participants in creating a 90s-inspired painting while serving retro-themed mocktails. Materials are provided. Space is limited; register at 1.kcls.org/RewindPaintSipVashon. Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.

Mystery writers panel: South Sound crime fiction authors Maia Chance, Bethany Maines and Alex Kenna will join host Alie Dumas-Heidt for “Misdirection, Murder, and Other Writerly Crimes” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Vashon Library. The panel will discuss mystery writing, publishing and what makes a great plot twist. The event is for ages 18 and older; registration is not required. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library.

Spanish story time: The Vashon Library will host Hora de Cuentos en Español (Spanish story time) from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 23. The program includes stories, music, movement and rhymes to support early literacy, followed by a play session. Registration is not required.

Vashon nonprofit roundtable: Nonprofit organizations are invited to a monthly roundtable discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Vashon Library. Topics are set by attendees and include opportunities to share upcoming events, resources and networking. Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month from January through October, with options to attend in person or via Zoom. Registration is required to receive updates and Zoom information at 1.kcls.org/vashonroundtable.

Multigenerational book group: The Vashon Library will host a multigenerational book group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Participants should read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the monthly theme; March’s theme is “mystery or thriller.” The group is open to ages 13 and older and meets in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center. Supplies are provided by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Ferry service talk: Islanders for Ferry Action and the Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee will discuss the 2026 legislative session and what it means for Vashon ferry service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Vashon Senior Center.

Word Play: Vashon poet Margaret Roncone will lead “Word Play” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Vashon Senior Center. The activity will focus on writing and sharing stories and life experiences.

Strength training: A new weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.