Islander inducted into Pony Club Academy

Longtime islander Jen Verharen, a nationally respected equestrian professional, was recently inducted into the United States Pony Club (USPC) Academy of Achievement, an honor that recognizes her lifetime of leadership, service, and impact within the organization.

The Academy of Achievement induction took place in conjunction with the National Youth Congress Leadership Program at the USPC National Convention. “This incredible organization continues to hone a passion for horses into generations of humans who live with integrity, responsibility, and courage,” Verharen said. “I left feeling reinvigorated about positive changes that are possible in the horse industry and a new sliver of hope for a world that’s going to have people like these Youth Congress Delegates leading the way.”

Verharen’s connection to Pony Club began at age six, when she joined Olympus Pony Club after spending a year caring for chickens to earn her first pony. That early dedication launched a lifelong involvement with USPC, where she has served in nearly every role—rider, instructor, national examiner, and Pony Club parent.

Verharen began teaching riding lessons in her early teens and earned her Pony Club “A” certification while still in high school. Her professional career includes training horses, teaching riders, competing in dressage, and serving as a USPC National Examiner. She is a United States Dressage Federation (USDF) Certified Instructor, a graduate with distinction of the USDF “L” Education Program, and a USDF bronze and silver medalist. She is the founder Cadence Coaching, which helps equestrians, entrepreneurs, and leaders achieve high performance through mindset, strategy, and personal development.

Vashon Island was well represented at the USPC National Convention. Lola Michelin, founder of the Northwest School of Animal Massage, presented on careers in animal massage. Elizabeth Archambault and Katherine Grace, Joint District Commissioners for Olympus Pony Club, attended alongside Olympus Pony Club members Emerson Archambault and Vivian Grace.