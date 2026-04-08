Jacob Plihal to lead Team USA at Lenny Peters Cup

Vashon islander and 2024 Olympian Jacob Plihal will lead Team USA at the Lenny Peters Cup on April 18 in High Point, North Carolina, according to a press release from the event.

The regatta, held on Oak Hollow Lake, pits Team USA against a World Team in a match-play format that organizers describe as the “Ryder Cup of Rowing.” Instead of traditional 2,000-meter races, the event features shorter head-to-head sprint races, with each win earning points for a team, the release said.

Plihal, who competed for the United States in the men’s single sculls at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is expected to headline the American lineup as Team USA looks to reclaim the cup after losing last year’s event in the final race, according to the release.

“Jacob Plihal is currently the premier men’s single sculler in the United States,” race director Gene Kininmonth said in the press release. “Having a competitor of his caliber, with his Olympic experience and Vashon Island roots, brings a level of prestige and power to Team USA.”

A Vashon Island Rowing Club alumnus, Plihal drew national attention after qualifying for the Olympics and has since become one of the country’s top single scullers, the release said.

The Lenny Peters Cup is scheduled for April 18 at Oak Hollow Lake in High Point. Organizers said updates and interview footage will be posted on the event’s Instagram account, @LennyPetersCup, and on YouTube.