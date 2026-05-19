Vashon golfers cap season at district tournament

May 6 was a cool and breezy Wednesday afternoon as six boys and one girl from Vashon High School’s golf team competed against 51 boys and 34 girls from across the Nisqually League. The tournament took place at Hawks Prairie Golf Club in Lacey.

Will Zuvela, a sophomore, shot his season best on the narrow and difficult Woodlands course. His 93 was good enough to qualify him for the District 3 tournament on Friday, May 15, at Hawks Prairie Golf Club. Will qualified by just two strokes, as the cut score finished at 95.

Jilly Wegley, also a sophomore, shot her season best on the winding Links course. Jilly shot a 114 and finished in a two-way tie for the final qualifying spot, meaning she had to compete in a playoff against a player from Bellevue Christian. Jilly won the first playoff hole, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt to qualify for the district tournament.

On Friday, May 15, Will and Jilly returned to Hawks Prairie Golf Club to compete in the West Central District III championships. Battling rain, wind and cold, the two played against 24 boys and 24 girls, each with a chance to advance to state.

On the boys side, Will needed to score a 60 or better on the first nine holes to be allowed to compete on the final nine. After a rough start and a determined effort on the last few holes, Will came up just one shot short, posting a 61. He ultimately finished 21st in the 24-player field, with the top 12 players advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.

Jilly battled through torrential rain on the final nine holes. By the end, she needed a par on the long par-5 18th hole to advance to state. In the end, she came up just short, and state will have to wait until next season.

It was a memorable season for both players, and for the whole team.

Paul Wahlen is the head golf coach at Vashon High School.