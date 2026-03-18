Solar installation underway at Kay White Hall

With support anticipated through a planned gift, Vashon Center for the Arts expects Kay White Hall to have a new look by the end of February. A 100-kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system is planned for the south and west roofs. This project reflects the donor’s wish to make a positive impact in the community, and VCA will plan a ceremony in the near future to recognize the donor and formally unveil the installation.

The system will be comprised of 210 individual panels and is projected to offset over 60% of the annual energy usage for the building. VCA, having committed to the project in December 2025 before the expiration of the federal tax credits for renewable energy, will get a 40% rebate on the cost of the installation.

Over the estimated twenty-year lifetime, the average cost of PV power will be about nine cents per kWh (PSE, the local utility, currently charges about 16 cents per kWh). Initial savings of over $16,000 per year will only go up as electricity costs climb in future years. The money saved will be reinvested into VCA’s programs and operations.

Beyond the financial savings, this installation represents a significant step toward long-term community resilience. As the Kay White Hall serves as a vital cooling and warming center for islanders during extreme weather, reducing reliance on the external grid during peak demand ensures a sustainable haven remains for years to come. This PV system lays the groundwork for future energy independence and reinforces VCA’s role in supporting the island community.

Executive Director, Allison Reid said, “VCA is proud to join a growing network of island businesses that prioritize energy independence. A key priority in the original design of the Kay was to be a leader in energy efficiency, and we received a Leed Silver award in recognition of this hard effort. The solar panels are fulfilling even more of that original mission and promise to our Island.”

The system size was determined by the “net metering” limit imposed by PSE. 100kW is the largest system size that is allowed to participate in that program. “Net metering” means that when there is more solar power being generated than consumed in the building the residual goes back into the grid and currently is compensated at the retail price of electricity. PSE has announced plans to modify that formula to a less favorable rate. Getting grandfathered into the current “net metering” program was another factor in the decision to install solar now.

According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, China is producing more than 200 gigawatts (a billion watts) of PV capacity per year. To put that number in perspective the entire United States electric generation capacity is about 1,300 gigawatts. So, China is currently producing photovoltaic capacity at an annual rate that is comparable to about one-sixth of the total current US electricity generating capacity. And to connect back to the local community it would take China about 17 seconds to produce the panels for the VCA installation.

In the second year of the Carter administration (1977) the government created the Solar Energy Research Institute which set goals for the cost effectiveness of photovoltaic systems.

The interim milestone was for a price under $25 per watt by 1985. So, the unsubsidized cost of the VCA system at about $3/watt shows how much the scaleup in production has caused the price to drop. At current costs this renewable energy source makes economic sense even in the relatively high latitude and rainy Northwest. To further punctuate that fact, in addition to the 100kW system at VCA a 40kW PV array is currently being installed at IGA.

In jest Board President Bruce Morser said, “we are thrilled to be adding solar to the Kay. Of course it wasn’t our first choice. In keeping with the current administration’s energy policies, we first looked into a small fluid-bed coal fired plant but sadly with the intermittent ferry service there was no way to reliably get the coal onto the island.”

Pat Call is a contributing writer for the Beachcomber, is on the Board at VCA and was employee number seven at the Solar Energy Research Institute.