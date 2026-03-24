Happenings | March 26 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Caregiver training scholarships: The Vashon Care Network is offering six scholarships to cover the cost of training to become a Washington state-certified Home Care Aide, in an effort to expand the island’s caregiving workforce.

Organizers said the scholarships respond to a chronic need on Vashon for qualified caregivers, particularly for aging residents. Home Care Aide certification is required by the state Department of Social and Health Services for caregivers providing services to low-income individuals and families through the Community Options Program Entry System, or COPES.

Applications and guidelines are available at vashoncarenetwork.org. Applications will be accepted through April 3, with selections completed by April 30. For more information, email Tory Hayes at victoriansmith@comcast.ne or Kate O’Hare at keohare@gmail.com.

Heindsmann scholarship: Vashon Presbyterian Church is accepting applications for the 2026 Heindsmann Family Endowment Scholarship, an award established by Virginia and Ted Heindsmann. The scholarship is for a student selected based on financial need, academic promise and dependability, and is open to applicants who have completed two or more years of higher education or who are seeking special training or retraining. It is not intended for high school seniors.

Application packets are available at the church, 17708 Vashon Highway SW, during office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For questions, call 206-463-2010.

Indivisible protest: Indivisible Vashon will hold a “No Kings 3” protest from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the four-way stop in town. Organizers say the demonstration is part of a larger nonviolent protest movement taking place across the country. The event will include fellow islanders, the Vashon Community Street Band, the Free Range Freedom Choir and the Indivisible Vashon Bucket Brigade. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and noisemakers.

Mammogram screenings: Assured Imaging will offer mammogram screenings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at JG Commons, 17300 96th Place S.W. To schedule an appointment, call 888-204-9214. More information is available at assuredimaging.com. Major insurers are accepted, and no referral is needed, though patients should bring a picture ID and an insurance card. Patients must be 40 years old or older, with no current breast problems or complaints, and have not had a mammogram in the past year.

Egg hunt: The Vashon Park District’s annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt will return to Ober Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, with 3,500 hidden eggs, live music and special prize-filled golden eggs. Ear covers will also be available for children with sensory sensitivities.

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are now offering free tax preparation help on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, with sessions running through April 9. The free service is available to people of all ages. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Story times: Vashon Library will host two story times on Thursday, March 26. Baby and Toddler Story Time will run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and includes rhymes, songs and bounces for newborns to 24 months with a caregiver; siblings are welcome. Preschool Story Time will follow from 11 a.m. to noon, featuring stories, music, movement and rhymes for children ages 2 to 6 with a caregiver. Registration is not required for either program.

Spanish story: Vashon Library will host Hora de Cuentos en Español, or Spanish Story Time, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30. The program will include stories, music, movement and rhymes designed to build early literacy skills, followed by a play session. Registration is not required.

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

End-of-life planning: Rain Freeman-Sheehan, Vashon’s new hospice nurse and a lifelong island resident, will lead the third session of an end-of-life planning series at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27. The talk will cover palliative care, hospice services and what comfort-focused care can mean for both patients and their support teams.

Song bath: The Vashon Threshold Choir will host a song bath from 2-3 p.m. Friday, March 27, following the end-of-life planning session. The choir brings comfort through song to the bedsides of people at thresholds of living and dying.

Word play: Vashon poet Margaret Roncone will lead “Word Play” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The event will invite participants to share stories and life experiences through writing.

FUN committee: Those interested in helping plan activities for the Center are invited to attend a FUN Committee meeting at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. The meeting is open to anyone who wants to learn more and get involved.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.