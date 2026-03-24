Letters to the editor | March 26 edition

No Kings

I urge anyone who feels that our democracy is being destroyed by Trump and his cronies to join any of the thousands of NO Kings marches happening throughout the country on March 28th.

By coming out you can join millions of everyday folks who feel scared or angry or overwhelmed by the moral depravity, cruelty, and lawlessness that is being perpetrated on the American people and the rest of the world. Massive peaceful protest (along with economic boycotts and strikes) is one of the crucial ingredients that lead to Regime Change.

This alone won’t topple Trump, but it show’s all our lawmakers the sheer scale of the opposition to him. This is essential to strengthening their resolve against him. It was the case in Serbia, Korea, and other countries that did not have the history and guardrails of a constitutional democracy that we have had in place (even though shakily) for 250 years.

Protesting bonds us all together and is also a joyous form of empowerment. Inaction only emboldens authoritarianism and we are well down that slippery slope already. So stand up and take action and invite your friends/ family/ co-workers to join in. Robert Reich said it best, “Tyranny cannot succeed where people refuse to submit to it.”

Bill Jarcho

Southworth ferry

Thank you for your article on the signs that will be installed for vehicles loading the Southworth ferry. I was surprised to learn that Google is directing cars down Vashon Highway instead of 103 Ave SW. A lot of people ignore signs now and just go where Google tells them, so I think that part of the problem needs to be solved too.

After confirming their error on my phone I reported it to them. I hope they see my comments and correct the problem, however it wouldn’t hurt for a few other folks to let them know as well.

This is not easy to do, it doesn’t work on phones or tablets, you have to use a computer. Then log on to a google account. Then Google “how to fix errors in Google maps” and follow the instructions. The only choice I could get to work was to send them an email.

My thanks to anyone else who is willing to take the time to do this.

Henry Perrin

We The People

I have come to the conclusion that the United States of America can no longer guarantee to its citizens the rights and freedoms the US Constitution once promised us. I believe the reason is, that we no longer have enough citizens who are sufficiently educated to understand and be inspired to live by the following six values which are needed to make those guarantees something we can count on going forward: truth, honor, dignity, compassion, courage and love.

What I observe is that many of our elected officials don’t live by them; nor do many professors, teachers, or professionals who administer our schools, colleges, and universities. Of course our children are not just educated by professionals. They are also educated by their daily experience living at home and in their communities and other institutions, including where people work and how they are instructed and compensated for the work they do.

Every lawyer, judge, policeman, soldier takes a sacred oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend, the US constitution against any person who would do it harm. Who among us has the love, honor and courage to keep that oath to the very best of their ability? Who, among us, even understands what I am talking about?

Every foreign born person who comes to the United States and applies for legal citizenship also has to take an oath to support our Constitution on their word of honor. Do we think that our founding Fathers believed that foreign born citizens had a greater responsibility to protect our country’s values and honor than citizens who were born here? I don’t. I think our government is failing us and we’re failing our children and our past and future generations. Who will stand with me that I might stand with you?

by Mark A. Goldman

No Flying

I am deeply grateful for Rob Brigg’s commitment to help slow climate chaos by choosing not to fly (article on the Backbone Campaign from two weeks ago). It is not an easy thing to do in our world of ‘Bucket Lists’, frequent flier miles and relatively cheap airfare. But it is the most important thing each of us can do to slow, halt and reverse the damage we humans have done to our planet’s climate. Thank you for leading by example, Rob.

Diane Emerson

Virginia’s Law

Proposed by the family and in honor of Virginia Giuffre this law expands reporting time for victims of assault. If you have concerns about this proposed law please remember that for many centuries victims~women, children, families and others suffered quietly after victimization with no recourse or comfort or help from governments while the criminals were free to rape repeatedly.This has been our unsafe world for women all these centuries. Remember even now many, maybe most, rapes/molestations go unreported.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner programs began emerging in the mid-to-late 1970s, and the role became more formalized and expanded in the 1990s. Evidence was collected but sat on shelves, not processed for decades.

I write this as both a sexual assault survivor and a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing who served as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at San Francisco General Hospital in the 1990s.

If you want to learn more about Virginia Giuffre read her book, “Nobody’s Girl.”

Jo Ann Herbert