News Briefs | March 26 edition

Ferguson signs public safety bills

Gov. Bob Ferguson on March 19 signed two Washington bills intended to bolster public safety and increase law enforcement accountability, according to a press release from his office.

One of the new laws makes it a crime for someone who is not a law enforcement officer to wear, display or possess badges or other insignia that could falsely suggest they are an officer. The measure broadens the definition of law enforcement to include federal agents with authority to detain people, including ICE, and classifies violations as a gross misdemeanor.

A second bill bars law enforcement officers from covering their identities with opaque masks while carrying out official duties in Washington. The law applies to all law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, though it allows exceptions for protective equipment and religious face coverings. It also gives people detained by an unlawfully masked officer the option to pursue legal action.

“If you’re not a law enforcement officer, it needs to be illegal to wear something that gives the impression that you are,” Ferguson said in the release. “This common-sense change in state law will make Washingtonians safer and hold imposters accountable.”

County considers ICE restrictions

The King County Council on Tuesday was set to consider a proposal from Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda that would restrict the use of county-owned or county-controlled property for civil immigration enforcement operations, including as a staging area, processing location or operational base.

If approved, the measure would bar such uses of county property, direct the executive to create signage for applicable locations and call on county agencies to use physical barriers, such as locked gates, where appropriate and resources allow.

It would also require county employees to report attempted or actual immigration enforcement use of county property through agency leadership to the executive, who would then notify the council.

The proposal would also create an enforcement process for the King County Sheriff’s Office to follow if the ordinance is violated.

Measles exposure reported at Sea-Tac

Public Health – Seattle & King County is notifying the public about a confirmed measles case involving a Canadian resident who traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 9.

According to a March 20 news release, the traveler was at Sea-Tac from 2-5 p.m. March 9 and was later diagnosed with measles. The person is no longer in King County. Health officials said people who were at the airport during that window and are not immune to measles, or are unsure of their vaccination status, should visit the county’s measles webpage for more information.

“We are at a pivotal moment with more measles outbreaks happening throughout the U.S. and abroad,” said Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “But getting vaccinated is a key step in preventing measles from spreading in our community.”

Officials said people exposed at Sea-Tac would most likely develop symptoms between March 16 and March 30. Anyone who develops a fever or unexplained rash should call a health care provider before visiting a clinic or hospital. Public Health said there have been 28 measles cases among Washington residents so far in 2026.