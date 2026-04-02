Garden Club honors standout island gardens

The Community Garden Club has selected this year’s Award Gardens and Business Garden, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974.

The award is intended to spark islandwide interest in both the joy of gardening and environmentally responsible practices, including the preservation of native plants and wildlife.

To be eligible, a garden must belong to someone who is not a Garden Club member, and at least 80% of its maintenance must be done by the owner.

The following gardens and landscape were selected this year for their beauty, originality and thoughtful stewardship.

Shawn Nordfors and Alex Richie

A small corner lot in Ellisport comes to life in this sunny, surprising garden. Two lifelong friends have combined their skills to create a landscape that is both drought-tolerant and deer-resistant. Flowers bloom and grasses sway softly in the breeze, brushing the faces of hidden sculptures created by the gardeners.

Pamela Wickard and Tim March

On the high ground of Maury Island, where the climate can feel more Mediterranean than Pacific Northwest, this garden bursts with spectacular color and breathtaking sunsets. It was intentionally designed to highlight every season, with interesting “meadowettes” and lovely garden rooms for entertaining.

Caroline Brinkley and Rial Cummings

Tucked into the Gold Beach neighborhood, this cheerful garden overflows with unusual flowers from around the world, exotic succulents and warm-weather citrus trees. Basking in southeastern sun, this small piece of land produces fruits, vegetables and flowers, along with plenty of seeds to share.

Forest Garden Farm

Hidden just north of town, this productive farmland is a jewel of greenery surrounded by forest. It is a feast for the eyes as well as the table, producing organic vegetables and beautiful flower bouquets. Established 100 years ago, the land carries a long history of commitment and community, one that continues through Lisa Hasselman, Chris Hedgpeth and Loretta.