Happenings | April 2 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Heindsmann scholarship: Vashon Presbyterian Church is accepting applications for the 2026 Heindsmann Family Endowment Scholarship, an award established by Virginia and Ted Heindsmann. The scholarship is for a student selected based on financial need, academic promise and dependability, and is open to applicants who have completed two or more years of higher education or who are seeking special training or retraining. It is not intended for high school seniors.

Application packets are available at the church, 17708 Vashon Highway SW, during office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For questions, call 206-463-2010.

Egg hunt: The Vashon Park District’s annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt will return to Ober Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, with 3,500 hidden eggs, live music and special prize-filled golden eggs. Ear covers will also be available for children with sensory sensitivities.

Distress call Tech Talk: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Taking the Stress out of the Distress Call,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will cover when to use Mayday and other distress calls, how to place a distress call on a marine VHF radio, and what to expect from Coast Guard responders. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Boater safety course: Quartermaster Yacht Club will offer a Washington state boater safety course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. Completion meets Washington requirements for operating a motor vessel of 15 horsepower or more and all personal watercraft for operators born after Jan. 1, 1955, with some exceptions. The course will be taught by John Burke, who will tailor the class to local conditions, including navigating Puget Sound, Admiralty Inlet and the Salish Sea. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Tax help: Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are now offering free tax preparation help on Thursdays at the Vashon Lutheran Church, with sessions running through April 9. The free service is available to people of all ages. However, AARP-prepared returns are limited to non-complex returns. Acceptable returns can include wages (W-2), Social Security and pensions (1099R), unemployment (1099G), dividends/interest (1099INT/DIV), capital gains (1099B), and self-employment (1099NEC) income — no inventory, depreciation or rental income. To make an appointment, email VashonAARP@gmail.com, noting your phone number and the best time to call.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

How to library: A new “How to Library!” series will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center. The first program will help attendees get to know their library accounts; snacks and warm beverages will be provided.

Ukulele jam; A ukulele jam for ages 9 and older will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Players of all levels are welcome to bring an instrument or check one out; space is limited and registration is required.

’90s trivia: “KCLS Rewind: 90’s Team Trivia!” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 5, for ages 18 and older. Teams of up to four can compete on questions about 1990s music, trends, major events and Vashon history; register at 1.kcls.org/90strivia.

Spanish story time:“Hora de Cuentos en Español / Spanish Story Time” will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. Families can enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes, followed by a play session.

Great books group: The Great Books Discussion Group will meet from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, in person and via Zoom. The April selection is “The Smallest Woman in the World” by Clarice Lispector; visitors are welcome.

Teen hangout: Teens in grades 6–12 can drop in for crafts, games and Nintendo Switch play most Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Snacks are provided.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Artist talk: The Vashon Senior Center will host an artist talk and weaving activity at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, featuring island weaver Barbara Gustafson and the center’s featured artist. Participants can try a circular weaving project using pre-warped looms and a selection of pre-owned yarn, ribbon and cordage. Finished or not, projects can be taken home to complete later.

Frog Holler: Frog Holler will bring traditional Appalachian music and square dancing to the center at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6. Attendees are invited to dance or simply listen and enjoy the music.

Wacky Wednesday: Wacky Wednesday will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, with crafts, games and other activities led by the Vashon Library. The library will provide materials, and participants are invited to create, play and explore after lunch.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday April 10.