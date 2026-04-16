A life of wonder, a final book

Mark Schrader holds his book, “Crop Circles ~ Awakening Consciousness in the Vale of Pewsey,” a project completed in the final year of his life.

Last fall, I handed former Vashon islander Mark Schrader a book. Not just any book, but a book he researched and wrote — one that gave him a new sense of purpose in the year before his passing after living with Parkinson’s for 19 years.

“Crop Circles ~ Awakening Consciousness in the Vale of Pewsey” was the product of nearly 30 years of Schrader’s study of the mysterious formations that fascinated him.

For decades, Mark studied, explored and wrote about crop circles. He visited more than 50 formations in person and saw several from the air, focusing on the Vale of Pewsey near Avebury, England.

He concluded that “Reconciling ourselves with the fact that we, Homo Sapiens, are but one form of conscious awareness among many in this universe, awaits us in the next revolution in our existence. That, in my evolving view, is the role of crop circles. Where else on Earth does source consciousness hit the ground so quickly, and frequently, in a splash of magnificent splendor, fraught with symbolism and meaning? What else to do but rub shoulders with it, and follow from the bleachers wherever it leads?” And that is exactly what Mark did.

A year ago, after living with Parkinson’s since 2007, he had given up hope and did not even want to get out of bed.

When it became apparent that he was at death’s door, Mark and his life partner, ZuVuYah (Diana Cristina), decided to nurture his desire to inspire the next generation by weaving his years of research into a book.

About that tender time, ZuVuYah recalled, “When deciding to go for it with writing a book, we had no idea how intense the task would be. Mark was a skillful writer and poet, yet a whole book was much more than a few pages or a few haikus. We were told that it usually takes a year or more to write, edit and publish. Being uncertain with his health issues, I was heartened to see him perk up and go the distance. The book even made it into the local public library and college library, which thrilled him tremendously.”

With this inspiration, Mark suddenly became full of life and contacted me, his old friend and graphic designer, about designing his book.

We had helped build each other’s homes decades before, and last year, we came together again to craft and publish his book, “Crop Circles ~ Awakening Consciousness in the Vale of Pewsey.”

Helping Mark publish his book, and seeing his radiant smile when he received the first copy, was one of my most rewarding design experiences ever. The book, edited by Maddox Lightning, his caregiver and now a publishing student, includes Mark’s joyful hope for humanity and beautiful crop circle photography by Mark and world-renowned photographers.

Philippe Ullens, a preeminent crop circle photographer in Avebury, England, offered his photos and praise for “Crop Circles.”

“Dear Mark, your book and its creation have been a very joyful process! It brings back the joy that is the key characteristic of crop circles. You have managed to get to a core of key players, who each bring a facet forward of this beautiful phenomenon. Thank you so much, Mark, for your book and the joy it transmits.”

As Mark’s health and abilities declined in recent months, he called and proclaimed, “I have accomplished my goal of completing this book and giving it out to the world. And now I am free to take to the sky.”

With the support of Death With Dignity through End of Life Washington, he died at home on March 21 at age 76 with loved ones in attendance, including ZuVuYah, her sister Eileen, myself and my wife Susan.

It was profoundly sad, joyful and comforting to be with our friend as he confidently lived his final hours and peacefully passed away by his own choice, to suffer no more.

Karen Alexander, whose crop circle diagrams appear in Mark’s book, remembered him fondly. “I held Mark in such high esteem. He was a dear man whose love and enthusiasm for the crop circles was inspirational. His book is a treasure and a wonderful testament to both him and the effect this phenomenon can have upon the sensitive soul. I will miss him keenly, at our conferences and events. It won’t be the same without his gentle wisdom.”

About Mark’s passing, Susan said, “It isn’t easy to lose someone we care for and who has cared for others and the future of our world as Mark did. His choice for his last sailing is further testimony that the memory of his contributions will endure.”

Mark and ZuVuYah lived for more than 25 years in daily wonder in their Temple Divine, a 24-sided wooden yurt built with the help of us and other friends, looking out toward Hurricane Ridge on the Olympic Peninsula near Port Angeles.

It is here that Mark nurtured his wonder of crop circles and lived with dedication to look, feel and experience.

Mark sailed the world’s seas for many years, including voyages from the Panama Canal to Hawaii aboard his Finnish-made sloop, Brisa.

He also served as a chief yeoman on seven NOAA research vessels in Alaska, the North Pacific and North Atlantic. For several months in French Polynesia, he was a crew member on the barquentine Regina Maris of Malta.

A proud conscientious objector, he later earned a degree in social psychology and criminology, then served 15 years with Clallam County as an adult probation officer.

Mark was a hiker, wilderness backpacker, scuba diver, kayaker and avid reader. He enjoyed yoga, spiritual wonder, meditation retreats and world travel.

His love of adventure, and of wondering what lay just over the horizon, motivated his quest to ponder and unravel life’s mysteries, including the phenomenon of crop circles.

He looked on with hope, was moved by a love of mystery, and was brought by his philosophical mind to the shore of a phenomenon with more questions than answers.

So now Mark Schrader has sailed over yet another horizon to explore what is beyond.

His book, “Crop Circles,” is available at Minglement. Contributions in Mark Schrader’s memory may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County or the Peninsula Trails Coalition.

“Tomorrow, is not promised… Look. Feel. Experience… ” – Mark Schrader

Richard Rogers, a long-time Vashon resident, is a graphic designer, photographer and webmaster at Voice of Vashon.