Arts Briefs | April 16 edition

Pam Ingall’s exhibition “Facing the Music: Portraits of Vashon Island Musicians,” will open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Swing band Lizzy and the Triggermen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

“Roy G Biv” at Vashon Bookshop

Join author Dr. Jessika Satori for the release of her book “Roy G Biv,” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Vashon Bookshop. “Roy G Biv,” — a mnemonic of the colors of the rainbow — is a compilation of poetry surrounding topics of science and spirituality. Satori has lived and worked in countries including Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Madagascar teaching and consulting, and has presented at conferences for global audiences.

The event is free to everyone.

The Brudi brothers

Dynamic sibling trio the Brudi Brothers will play at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Vashon Theatre. Known for their rich three-part harmonies, acoustic guitar and roots-inspired songwriting, the Brudi Brothers have honed an infectious sound that connects with audiences instantly. Following the release of their 2020 album, “See you Soon,” the group has released two new singles in the countdown down to the release of their EP, “Dark and Stormy,” on April 17.

Experience the sound, combining folk, country and rock, that has carved out a distinct niche in the Pacific Northwest’s music scene. General admission tickets are $23 if purchased in advance, and $25 at the door, with all ages welcome. For more information visit vashontheatre.com

Vashon for Palestine film series

Vashon for Palestine, in partnership with the Vashon Film Institute is bringing a lineup of award-winning films to the Vashon Theatre this spring. At 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 the theatre will screen Palestine 36, a historical drama following Yusuf, a man forced to navigate between Jerusalem and his rural village as Palestinian villages revolt against British colonial rule in 1936.

Future films also include documentaries “Seed Queen,” and “Free Fish,” on Tuesday May 5, and multigenerational drama, “All Thats Left of You,” on Sunday, May 17. For more information visit vashontheatre.com

Sierra Hull

As apart of her cross-country tour touring her independent album “A Tip Toe High Wire,” six-time Grammy nominee Sierra Hull is making a stop in Vashon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The bold new album blends the artist’s memorizing mandolin playing with thoughtful songwriting in her classic modern acoustic style. Born in Byrdstown, Tennessee, Hull’s sound is rooted in bluegrass with a modern feel that continues to push the boundaries of what acoustic music can sound like.

Hull is a seven-time recipient of the International Bluegrass Music Associations’s mandolin player of the year award, and has also been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Tickets for the event are $65 for general admission and $75 for premium ticket holders. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

The Business of Fancydancing

The Vashon Theatre will host a special one-night screening of the 2002 film, “The Buisness of Fancydancing,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

The film follows Spokane Reservation best friends Aristotle and Seymour, who reunite after sixteen years apart following the sudden death of a childhood friend, having taken drastically different paths in life. As the pair come back together, tensions are heightened and Artistotle’s festering bitterness towards Seymour is exposed.

The event will also include the film’s writer and director, acclaimed novelist Sherman Alexie, for a Q&A portion. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $11 for children and seniors. For more information and to buy tickets visit vashontheatre.com

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating Vashon Center for the Arts at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org

Haiku Festival at Mukai Farm & Garden

Mukai Farm & Garden will hold their 7th annual Haiku Festival, displaying a selection of haiku’s across three categories beginning at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, and through the month of May. Over years, the festival has welcomed hundreds of submissions, celebrating haiku and inspiring writers and readers.

The festival has no entry fee, and donations are welcome. Those interested in submitting work are invited to do so by April 14. For more information and to learn how to submit work visit mukaifarmandgarden.org.

Telemann’s “Paris Quartets”

Enjoy the celebrated collection of music by German baroque composer, “Paris Quartets”, by Georg Philipp Telemann at the 2026 Salish Sea Early Music Festival at noon on Monday, April 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Four pieces of the collection will be performed by violinist David Greenberg, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, viola da gambist Susie Napper and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan — all on period instruments.

The event has a suggested donation of $20 to $30, and is free for youth under age 18.

Multi sensory youth art show

Immerse your senses at The Vashon Heritage Museum, where a multi sensory youth art show will run until the end of April. The show is a collaboration between Vashon Youth & Family Services, and ORBIT Youth Space, with featured art created by youth from Holding Space’s Disability Justice Club.

The exhibition includes tactile art, scented paintings and synesthesia-inspired creations. For more information visit vashonheritagemuseum.org.

Lizzy and the Triggermen

Called “one of the hottest swing bands in LA” by Fox 11, Lizzy and the Triggermen is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The band’s front woman, Lizzy Shapiro, captures audience with her rare vocal power, reminiscent of artists like Amy Winehouse, Ella Fitzgerald and Ertha Kitt according to NPR. Influenced by musical forces like Count Basie and Duke Ellington, the band is known for their old-school sound with unexpected influences that resonate with a broad range of audiences. Together, Lizzy and the Triggermen curate vintage swing for the modern listener.

Tickets are $55 for general admission, $53 for seniors and free for youth with a ticket reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Deep water dialogues: art beneath the surface

Vashon Center for the Arts is inviting artists to submit work to “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface,” a juried exhibition featuring art that explores underwater ecosystems and marine life.

The exhibition is inspired by the gray whale that washed onto Vashon’s shores in 2024. The bones — recovered by scientists — will be apart of a sculpture installed in the VCA’s atrium in June. Merging science, ecology and artistic exploration, artists are given a unique opportunity to reflect on life beneath the waters surface using any medium they please. The exhibition will take place at VCA from June 5 to June 28. Artists interested in taking part can submit up to four works by May 1. For more information about the exhibition and submitting work, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Richard Moore will not be shushed

Vashon Theatre will host comedy benefit show “Richard Moore Will Not Be Shushed,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, raising money to support island comic Richard Moore as he recovers from two strokes. Twin sister comedians and hosts of podcast “the BROADcast”, the Filson sisters, will host the event, with performances from a lineup of comedians from around the Pacific Northwest. The event is $25 at the door, and $20 at presale. More information can be found at vashonevents.org