Arts briefs | April 2 edition

Vashon Center for the Arts “Jam in the Atrium” on April 4 will feauture an ecclectic performance by Bruce Phares, Mark Ivester and Jovino Santos Neto. (Courtesy Photo)

Quarteto Nuevo

Drawing upon jazz, classical, Latin and Eastern European folk traditions, Quarteto Nuevo creates sounds that are simultaneously recognizable and new. Experience a night of inventive music for all ages on Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Vashon Center for the Arts.

With instrumentals including soprano saxophone, woodwinds, cello, guitar and hand percussion, the group merges ancient sounds with contemporary grooves in their wide-ranging repertoire. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and free for youth under 18. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org

Sina Roza

In their April 3 edition of “Folklife Fridays,” Open Space Vashon will host a performance by Balkan brass band Sina Rosa. The concert series is presented in partnership with Northwest Folklife to create opportunities for islanders to experience art from a diverse range of cultures in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2024, Sina Rosa is Seattle’s only dedicated Balkan Brass band, bringing Balkan folk music to the Pacific Northwest. Guided by anti-capitalist, anti-fascist values, the band seeks to celebrate the rich cultures of a variety of Balkan communities with authenticity and respect.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission, and are free for youth under 18. Doors for this event are at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit openspacevashon.com

Jam in the atrium

Vashon Center for the Arts will host a “Jam in the Atrium” on Saturday April 4, at 1 p.m., an ongoing event where bassist Bruce Phares performs with special guests. This iteration will include drummer Mark Ivester, known for his versatile performances spanning genres like jazz, big band, Latin jazz and more.

The event will also feature composer, pianist and three-time Grammy nominee Jovino Santos Neto, who has performed worldwide showcasing a rich blend of Brazilian rhythms and daring improvisation. The afternoon of music is free for everyone, and more information can be found at vashoncenterforthearts.org

Fontaine at The Rock Island Pizza

Experience sci-fi concept album “The Surface,” at The Rock Island Pizza on Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Since 2021, the 18-year-old rapper from Vashon has used experimental beats, long-form storytelling and hard-hitting rap to define his style. Fontaine’s album follows an unnamed clone tasked with killing cyberspace rebels in a digital battlefield over the course of one day. But as the clone’s reality begins to disintegrate, a yearning for the outside world begins to form.

The event is free, and those interested in hearing the album can visit tinyurl.com/3k6z8aac.

Songwriter sessions

Join multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Hunter and guitarist and vocalist Kate Atwell at “Songwriter Sessions,” hosted by Vashon Center for the Arts. Benjamin, whose main instrument is violin, plays music that “not only spans an array of genres but a huge swath of history,” according to City Arts Magazine. Benjamin is also the artistic director of Northwest Folklife.

Born and raised on Vashon Island, singer-songwriter Atwell’s nuanced style utilizes her grounding voice, guitar and storytelling to capture listeners.

Both artists will perform at “Songwriter Sessions” on Sunday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free and does not require a ticket. More information can be found at vashoncenterforthearts.org

Kevin Burke in concert

Renowned Irish fiddler Kevin Burke will perform an evening of traditional music on April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Throughout his decades-long career, Burke has established himself as an influential figure in fiddle music both as a solo artist and as a collaborator. Early in his career, Burke played with Irish group the Bothy Band, and released a solo album, “If the Cap Fits,” establishing him as a first-class musician. Settling into the United States in the ‘80s, Burke continued to work with the Bothy Band band mate Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, releasing albums, “Promenade,” and “Portland.” Burke was inducted to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2010 and is the founder of independent record label, “Loftus music.” The artist’s sustained passion for fiddle music is what has driven his long-lasting career, and has defined him as an immensely engaging performer. The event has a suggested donation of $25, and those interested in attending can make a reservation by contacting Jan Strolle at janstrolle@comcast.net.

Adventures with movies & emotions

Enjoy a screening of award-winning film, “The Hours,” as well as a guided discussion with Vashon Youth & Family Services on April 14 at 5:30 p.m. The film explores themes of mental illness, identity and a search for meaning through the lives of three women — alive in different decades and places — who share a common connection with the Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway. In 2025, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The screening is apart of Vashon Youth & Family Services series, “Adventures in Movies & Emotions,” and is free for everyone.

The Brudi brothers

Dynamic sibling trio the Brudi Brothers will play at Vashon Theatre on April 18 at 6 p.m. Known for their rich three-part harmonies, acoustic guitar and roots-inspired songwriting, the Brudi Brothers have honed an infectious sound that connects with audiences instantly. Following the release of their 2020 album, “See you Soon,” the group has released two new singles in the countdown down to the release of their EP, “Dark and Stormy,” on April 17.

Experience the sound, combining folk, country and rock, that has carved out a distinct niche in the Pacific Northwest’s music scene. General admission tickets are $23 if purchased in advance, and $25 at the door, with all ages welcome. For more information visit vashontheatre.com

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating Vashon Center for the Arts at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org

Deep water dialogues: art beneath the surface

Vashon Center for the Arts is inviting artists to submit work to “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface,” a juried exhibition featuring art that explores underwater ecosystems and marine life.

The exhibition is inspired by the gray whale that washed onto Vashon’s shores in 2024. The bones — recovered by scientists — will be apart of a sculpture installed in the VCA’s atrium in June. Merging science, ecology and artistic exploration, artists are given a unique opportunity to reflect on life beneath the waters surface using any medium they please. The exhibition will take place at VCA from June 5 to June 28. Artists interested in taking part can submit up to four works by May 1. For more information about the exhibition and submitting work, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Summer Arts Fest 2026

For the ninth consecutive year, this summer Vashon Center for the Arts will host Vashon Summer Arts Fest, and they’re asking artists to apply to be apart of the annual tradition.

The festival is a nine-week long celebration of the island’s art scene, presented as a series of rotating exhibitions featuring more than 125 artists. From July 3 through August 30, VCA will showcase three exhibitions, each running for three weeks long, dedicated exclusively to the work of Vashon’s artists. The festival is open to artists of all levels and mediums. Those interested in being apart of the festival can learn more by visiting vashoncenterforthearts.org, or emailing gallery@vashoncenterforthearts.org