Arts Briefs | May 21 edition

Drama Dock presents “anthropology”

Drama Dock is opening it’s 50th season of emotionally-stirring live-theatre on Vashon with the Northwest premiere of award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson’s “Anthropology,” which will show for five performances between May 21 and May 24 at Vashon High School. The play follows Merril, a brilliant engineer and AI expert, who creates a AI chat bot version modeled after her younger sister, Angie, in the wake of her disappearance.

Combining elements of horror, mystery and science fiction, the story explores the human emotions of love, family and grief in the digital age, prompting viewers to reflect on tough questions about artificial intelligence. For more information visit dramadock.org.

The Don Marco Trio

The Don Marco Trio will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at Wine Shop Vashon. Incorporating bass, drums, guitar, keyboard and vocals, the group will perform a collection of covers going back to the ‘1960s — including music from the Rolling Stones, John Lennon and the Kinks— as well as original music written by vocalist Mark Hickling. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit wineshopvashon.com.

No Strings Attached

Vashon musical supergroup No Strings Attached will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at Wine Shop Vashon. The group includes Vashon musicians Doug Pine, Loren Sinner, Wesley Peterson, Mike Nichols and Bruce Phares — all of which have achieved acclaim in the region.

The group will perform acoustic renditions of music from groups like the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more, sparking emotion and nostalgia for audiences. For more information and to purchase tickets visit wineshopvashon.com.

Chris Pureka at The Lodges on Vashon

Portland-based folk singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will perform two intimate performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Cottage at The Lodges on Vashon.

Over their 20 year career, Pureka has earned praise from outlets like the New York Times and Billboard, and has performed with acclaimed artists like the Lumineers. Known for their raw emotion, poetic lyricism and haunting melodies, Pureka’s performances on Vashon are an opportunity to experience the artist in a unique setting. To purchase tickets and learn more visit ChrisPureka.com/tour.

Non-AI: The Human Design Experiment

Island composer and performer Kevin Joyce will lead an immersive event, “Non-AI: The Human Design Experiment,” which will take place from 4-7 p.m. on May 24 at Open Space for Arts & Community. A co-production between Open Space and Joyce’s EnJoy Productions, the event hopes to foster exploration of human’s natural intelligence in an increasingly AI-saturated world. The afternoon will include structured activities, games and conversations as well as a dessert potluck. For more information visit openspacevashon.com.

Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter

Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter — comprised of singer-songwriter Jesse Sykes and guitarist Phil Wandscher — will perform from 8-10 p.m. on Monday, May 25 at Pop Pop Bottle Shop. The pair got their start in 2001, and has since released five critically acclaimed albums and have received wide acclaim from outlets like the New York Times, who described their sound as, “spellbound music, rapt in fatalism and sorrow.”

The duo blends folk, blues, orchestral pop and psychedelic styling to achieve a deeply resonant sound enjoyed by audiences on an international scale. Doors for the event are at 7 p.m. and more information can be found at vashonevents.org.

VHS student art showcase

Vashon High School will showcase student artwork between 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 in the High School’s main building. The show will feature paintings, drawings, woodworking, jewlery, ceramics, sculpture and more — all created by students. The evening will also include live-demonstrations on wheel-throwing pottery and jewlery making, as well as a jazz band concert in the VHS theatre following the show. A free meal, desert and drinks will also be provided.

The Comedy of Macbeth

Seattle playwright David Gordon, who grew up on Vashon, will present his newest play, “The Comedy of Macbeth,” showing between May 28 and June 7 at Left Blank Productions. The play follows the classic story of Macbeth, with clownish twists throughout, exploring the comedy in tragedy. For more information and to purchase tickets visit leftblank.space.

Whitney Mongé

Americana-soul singer-songwriter Whitney Mongé will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts. With vocals compared to those of Tracy Chapman combined with powerful storytelling, Mongé’s artistry is heartfelt and connects immediately with audiences.

The artist got her start as a Seattle street performer, and has earned national acclaim with the release of several EPs. Mongé is currently writing her debut full-length album, which is expected to be released in 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Opera presents: Hansel & Gretel

Escape into a world of whimsy and wonder at the Vashon Opera’s “Hansel & Gretel,” showing between May 29 and May 31 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The program’s sweeping score will follow the pair as they venture through the woods, and encounter a wicked witch, played by Anita Spritzer, living in a gingerbread house. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Cassandra Lewis at The Country Store

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis will perform at the Country Store at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Blending classic country, psychedelic rock and retro soul, Lewis is known for her powerful vocals and deeply-personal songwriting. After her label debut album, “Lost in a Dream,” introduced Lewis to a wider audience, she is now counting down to the release of her third studio album, “In Love + War,” slated for release in 2026.

Smoky barbecue meals will be sold ahead of the show, courtesy of Gravy. For more information and to purchase tickets visit TicketTomato.com.

VCA Spring Dance Concert

Vashon Center for the Arts will present an enchanting new performance for VCA’s Center for Dance annual spring concert, showing between June 4 and June 7. The Alice in Wonderland inspired concert will feature queens, tea parties, rabbits and mad hatters as order, chaos vanity and passion swirl across the stage.

Having brought dance education to the community for more than two decades — the spring showcase is VCA’s Center for Dance program’s opportunity to show off original choreography, spectacular costumes and outstanding artistry. For more information about the performance, “Wonderland: Rise of the Queen,” and to purchase tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Brett Dennen: Art is Life

Experience a soulful evening of music with singer-songwriter Brett Dennen at 7:30 on June 10 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Dennen —known for heartfelt lyrics and a folk, Americana and roots-inspired style — explores the full spectrum of human emotions in his music. Hoping to generate a larger impact through his performances, Dennen’s ethos is to gather like-minded people through his music as a force for good.

For more information about Dennen’s performance and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Opera patron preview party

The Vashon Opera will present a painting, “Composer’s Aria,” for auction at a patron preview party on June 14 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The project is a joint-effort between artist Britt Freda and musical director James Brown. Since 2011, Freda has focused on painting endangered species, and the painting “Composer’s Aria,” will depict a humpback whale. In collaboration with musical director James Brown — the general director and principal conductor for Vashon Opera— the project also features music from Richard Strauss’ “Composer’s Aria.”