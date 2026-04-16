Happenings | April 16 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Thunderbird Treatment Center job fair: Seattle Indian Health Board will host a job fair for its new Thunderbird Treatment Center on Vashon from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Vashon Center for the Arts. SIHB said the residential treatment and recovery center is slated to open in July 2026 and is hiring for a range of clinical, operations and administrative roles.

Havurah lecture: Vashon Havurah will host “Memory and Memoir,” a public lecture by author Alice Bloch, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, as part of the Phil Cushman Memorial Lecture Series. Bloch will discuss the limits of long-term memory and what that means for identity, drawing on neuroscience and examples from published memoirs, with audience discussion encouraged. Light refreshments will be provided.

Heritage Museum Family Day: The Vashon Heritage Museum will host Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with a scavenger hunt and crafts, including bookmark weaving and a puppet project. Family Days are free and held every third Saturday of the month at the museum, 10105 SW Bank Road, just west of town.

Tool Library sale: The Vashon Tool Library will hold its annual sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, offering discounted items the library has in surplus or no longer has space to store. Proceeds will support tool repairs, new inventory and operating costs. The Tool Library is a volunteer-run organization, and new volunteers are welcome.

Basket weaving workshop: The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will host a free “Basket Weaving as Meditative Practice” workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the church meeting hall, led by Barbara Gustafson. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To reserve a spot, email Nancy Kappelman at nancy.kappelman@comcast.net.

Fruit club talk: The Vashon Island Fruit Club will host Mike Geiser of the Peninsula Fruit Club for a talk, “Considerations for Planting an Orchard,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Vashon Land Trust Building, 10014 SW Bank Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for refreshments. The event is open to members and non-members.

Bird walk: Vashon Bird Alliance board member Bob Keller will lead a bird walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Pacific Crest Farm. Participants will explore the property in search of migratory and resident birds. Meet at the farm stand, 23720 Dockton Road SW.

Living With Grief: RJs Kids will offer “Living With Grief,” a series of four group conversations on grief, beginning from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, in Bennett Hall at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 15420 Vashon Highway SW. The non-denominational group is open to all ages and genders. Registration is required. To register, call 206-661-5902 or email judith.neary@gmail.com.

VIGA board meeting: VIGA’s next board meeting is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, 10014 SW Bank Road, with a presentation from King County’s Mike Lufkin and colleagues on updates to the county’s Local Food Initiative.

GiveBIG Hub: Voice of Vashon is inviting island nonprofits to participate in its GiveBIG 2026 Hub, a two-day broadcast spotlighting local organizations. Early giving begins April 28, with live Hub broadcasts scheduled for May 4 and 5.

Nonprofits can appear live in the Jean Bosch Broadcast Studio, prerecord at a VoV studio, or join by Zoom. Each group will receive a 15-minute segment shared across VoV radio and TV, the VoV app, website and social channels. VoV said its island-wide GiveBIG postcard will include the full broadcast schedule; nonprofits that want to be listed in the mailing are asked to contribute $100 toward printing. To reserve a slot by April 10, email info@voiceofvashon.org

Lunetta benefit dinner: Lunetta Pizza will host a night of dining and camaraderie on Wednesday, April 29, with proceeds benefiting Vashon High School baseball and fastpitch. Tickets are limited to 60 diners. Details at tinyurl.com/VHSLunettaDinner.

Free dental day: Dr. Marc Langland and his staff will offer a free dental day on Friday, May 29, providing dental care and cleanings for low-income residents without dental insurance. To be considered, callers must contact Hilary Emmer at 206-463-7277 by May 4. Organizers asked residents not to call the dental office.

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Community Meals hiring: The IFCH Community Meals Program is hiring a permanent staff member to help with meal setup and cleanup, with some light cooking. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Fridays are cooking days with an earlier start time. Pay is $23 an hour. For details, contact Brownie Carver at 206-795-6488.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Library closed: The Vashon Library will be closed Thursday, April 16, for staff training.

Public health assistance: King County Public Health staff will offer help with health insurance, King County Metro reduced-fare programs and EBT cards from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Vashon Library. Services are available in Spanish. Residents may drop in or contact Miguel Urquiza at 206-477-6965, 206-491-3761 or miguel.urqiza@kingcounty.gov

Multigenerational book group: The Vashon Library will host a multigenerational book group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants should read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the monthly theme; April’s theme is “growing.” The group is open to ages 13 and older and meets in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center. Supplies are provided by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Annual spring tea: The annual Spring Tea will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Tea and treats will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to wear a fun hat. RSVPs are requested by Thursday, April 16, and a $5 donation is suggested. The event is organized by the Fun Committee.

Tax exemption help: KCDRC’s HOMES representatives will offer in-person help completing King County property tax exemption applications from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 20. Eligible homeowners should bring required documents, including identification, property information and financial records. To reserve a spot by April 17, call the senior center at 206-463-5173. Questions may be sent to homes@kcdrc.org. Eligibility details are available at senior-exemption.kingcounty.gov/intro

Fraud and scams talk: Sandy Gilliam of Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will give an informal talk on recent frauds and how to protect yourself from scams at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Annual members meeting: The Vashon Senior Center will hold its annual members meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, with a 2025 annual report, a look ahead, and a vote on new bylaws. Members only; membership sign-ups and renewals will be available until 4:15 p.m. that day.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.