Happenings | April 30 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Master Gardener clinic: The Vashon “Ask a Master Gardener” clinic table returns in front of Ace Hardware on Friday, May 1. Gardeners can bring questions, photos and plant samples for free, science-based advice. Clinics will run most Saturdays and First Fridays from May through August, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact king.mg@wsu.edu

May Day call to action: Indivisible Vashon is encouraging islanders to mark May Day on Friday, May 1, as part of a First Friday show of support for “Tax the rich,” “No ICE, no war,” and “Expand democracy,” according to the group. Indivisible Vashon said it is urging an “economic impact” day of no work, no school and no corporate shopping, and is encouraging people to shop local and pay with cash.

Brown Briefly: Vashon artist Pam Ingalls will be featured on the Brown Briefly radio show at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, on Voice of Vashon, 101.9 FM, streaming at voiceofvashon.org and on the VoV mobile app. Hosts Craig Beles, Truman O’Brien, Amy Drayer and Bruce Haulman will talk with Ingalls about her artistic path and her new Vashon Center for the Arts exhibit, “Facing the Music: Portraits of Vashon Island Musicians,” on view May 1–31.

Washington place names: Historian Feliks Banel will give a public talk, “Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Vashon Library. Banel, an Emmy-winning television writer and producer and Murrow Award–winning podcast host, will explore how Washington places and well-known local brands got their names and what those names can reveal about history. The program is presented through Humanities Washington and co-sponsored by the Vashon Park District and the library.

Blood drive: BloodWorks Northwest will hold a blood drive from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Farcy Memorial Training Center, 10019 SW Bank Road, in the small and large classrooms.

Free dental day: Dr. Marc Langland and his staff will offer a free dental day on Friday, May 29, providing dental care and cleanings for low-income residents without dental insurance. To be considered, callers must contact Hilary Emmer at 206-463-7277 by May 4. Organizers asked residents not to call the dental office.

Community Meals hiring: The IFCH Community Meals Program is hiring a permanent staff member to help with meal setup and cleanup, with some light cooking. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Fridays are cooking days with an earlier start time. Pay is $23 an hour. For details, contact Brownie Carver at 206-795-6488.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Winnie the Pooh birthday crafts: The Vashon Library will host “Happy Birthday, Winnie the Pooh!” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, with crafts celebrating Pooh and friends and treats at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome with an adult. Supplies provided by Vashon Friends of the Library.

Find your thread: Suzanne Hubbard will lead “Find Your Thread” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Vashon Library, teaching basic tapestry techniques and exploring how weaving principles can apply to everyday living. The workshop is for adults, and registration is required at 1.kcls.org/FindYourThread

Magic workshop: Performer and artist Phina Pipia will lead a hands-on magic workshop from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Vashon Library, blending a magic trick with themes of Renaissance ingenuity and creativity. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library.

Humanities talk on place names: “All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Vashon Library. The talk will explore how Washington places, institutions and local brands got their names and how meanings can evolve over time. Sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Vashon Park District. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Health care district talk: The Vashon Health Care District will host a community talk at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, focused on how residents — especially seniors — can better understand and access local health care services. Topics include in-home urgent services, support programs, financial assistance and upcoming changes aimed at improving care.

First Friday watercolor show: The senior center will host First Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, celebrating May Day and the opening of a watercolor show.

Healing mindful movement: “Healing Mindful Movement from the Inside” will be held from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, and Monday, May 11, in the Ober Park exercise room. The 45-minute classes are taught by Lynelle Sjoberg in partnership with the Vashon Park District.

Frog Holler square dance: Frog Holler will perform traditional Appalachian music for a square dance at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4. Attendees can dance or listen.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com. Water District 19’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.