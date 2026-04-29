News Briefs | April 30 edition

Ferry fare changes begin May 1

Washington State Ferries fare changes take effect Friday, May 1, with passenger and vehicle ticket prices increasing by an average of 3%, according to the Washington State Transportation Commission.

A 35% peak-season surcharge will also apply to single-ride vehicle and motorcycle fares from May 1 through Sept. 30, though it does not apply to passenger fares or multi-ride tickets.

The agency will also begin a pilot program extending the expiration date for multi-ride passes purchased on or after May 1 to 120 days, up from 90 days.

Council transportation funding vote delayed

The King County Council deadlocked this month over a proposed 0.1% sales tax increase aimed at shoring up the county’s underfunded road network, according to a newsletter from Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Mosqueda said disagreement centered on whether — and how much — revenue should be passed through to cities, and she opposed a pass-through provision, arguing the county should prioritize overdue safety and accessibility work in unincorporated areas.

The issue is relevant on Vashon because King County maintains many island roads, and the proposed tax could provide a new funding stream for maintenance and safety projects. Mosqueda said the vote was pushed to May, which could delay the start of revenue collection by about six months, the release said.