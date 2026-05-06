News Briefs | May 7 edition

Timmen case continues

A routine pretrial hearing for Gabriel Timmen, the Vashon man accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to island residents, was continued this week, according to Douglas Wagoner of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The next pretrial court date is now scheduled for May 27, and trial is currently set for 9 a.m. July 8. Trial dates frequently change as cases move through the court process, Wagoner said.

Timmen, 46, is charged with two felonies: delivery and possession with intent to deliver. The case remains active and is proceeding through the traditional court process, rather than King County Drug Court.

On March 12, King County prosecutors argued that the case should not be moved to Drug Court. After hearing from both sides, the court decided the case should proceed through the traditional court process, Wagoner said.

Conditions requested by prosecutors remain in effect. Timmen must report any change of mailing address to the court within one business day, commit no new criminal law violations, and not use, possess or consume alcohol, nonprescribed drugs or controlled substances.

Prosecutors filed the charges Feb. 4, following two controlled buys conducted Jan. 22 at an accessory dwelling unit in the 9300 block of Southwest Gorsuch Road, according to charging documents. Suspected fentanyl from the buys tested positive on a TruNarc device, police documents said.

Fauntleroy terminal repairs

Washington State Ferries maintenance crews will make emergency repairs to the vehicle transfer span at the Fauntleroy terminal during the weeks of April 27 and May 4, with work scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and expected to finish Friday, May 8. WSF said vehicle passengers should expect delays because only one lane will be available for loading and unloading, and backups could extend past 3 p.m.

Pet policy trial continues

Washington State Ferries said it will continue trialing an updated pet policy through spring 2026. During the trial, leashed dogs are allowed in all passenger areas except food galleys, while other pets must be in a crate or carrier. Service animals are allowed throughout the vessel as required by law, and livestock must remain in appropriate enclosures. WSF said it will provide an update on the pet policy before summer 2026.