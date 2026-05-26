Happenings | May 28 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Burn Design Lab open house: Burn Design Lab will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at 18850 103rd Ave SW in the Sheffield Building. The event will include food and drinks, guided lab and shop tours, project updates and opportunities to meet staff and learn about the organization’s work designing clean cooking technologies.

OpenCPN tech talk: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Using OpenCPN,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will cover how to use the free, open-source navigation software OpenCPN while boating. Participants must bring their own computer and GPS unit and have the software and charts installed; advance registration is recommended for details. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

VBA program: Vashon Bird Alliance will host its next public program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust Building. Roving wildlife biologist Sherry Lee Bottoms will share photographs from Vashon and beyond. The event is free and open to all.

VYBS Jamboree: Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball will host its annual Jamboree from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, with games throughout the day at the Vashon High School and McMurray ballfields. Organizers said more than 160 Vashon players ages 4 to 14, across 15 teams and six divisions, will participate along with visiting off-island teams. The day will also include a potluck, raffle, Speed Pitch station, field games and community partners. Main events are at the Vashon High School baseball and softball fields. More information at www.vybs.net

Dockton Marina celebration: King County Parks will host a community celebration of the completed Dockton Marina project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, recognizing the new marina and recent improvements at Dockton Park and Marina.

Organizers said five community groups will table with activities and some will offer boat tours, including Vashon Heritage Museum, Vashon Bird Alliance, Vashon Nature Center, Quartermaster Yacht Club and the SeaScouts Sailing Program, along with King County Parks Engagement staff and the King County Vashon Basin Steward.

Class of 2026 senior parade: Vashon High School’s Class of 2026 will be honored with a car parade from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, through downtown Vashon. Graduates will line up at Harbor School, 15920 Vashon Highway SW, and the parade will end at the Vashon Theatre, where cars can depart. Emcees at the Voice of Vashon stage will announce each graduate as the parade passes, with the broadcast airing on VoV 101.9 FM. Drivers should expect a traffic detour uptown from noon to 1 p.m.

Brightwork workshop: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Brightwork Mastery,” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The workshop will cover restoring and maintaining marine wood finishes, including removing old finishes, masking, sanding, sealing, varnishing and product selection, with instruction from a boat restoration professional with 40 years of experience. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Help wanted: Vashon Park District is hiring part-time lifeguards for the Vashon Community Pool. Applicants must have Red Cross lifeguard certification. Positions are up to 17 hours per week, with the possibility of more hours in summer, including morning, afternoon and weekend shifts.

Pay is $19.82 to $22.30 per hour depending on experience, and ferry fare reimbursement is available for qualified off-island applicants. The application deadline is June 30. For an application and full job description, email dhinzh@vashonparks.org

Eagles flea market: The Vashon Eagles will host its annual flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with music, food and vendor booths. Booth reservations are due by July 15. A 10-by-10 space costs $25 and a 20-by-20 space costs $50. To reserve, contact Susan Pitiger at pitiger@comcast.net

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

StoryWalk: The Vashon Library’s StoryWalk, featuring Otter Doesn’t Know by Coast Salish artist and storyteller Andrea Fritz, is on display at Point Robinson Park through the end of June. The outdoor, read-as-you-walk installation includes Hul’q’umi’num’ words and a map pin for the route at https://1.kcls.org/OtterDoesntKnowStoryWalk

Baby and toddler story time: The Vashon Library will host baby and toddler story time from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 28, featuring rhymes, songs and movement activities for newborns through 24 months with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. Registration is not required.

Preschool story time: The Vashon Library will host preschool story time from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28, with stories, music, movement and rhymes for children ages 2 to 6 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome. Registration is not required.

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Teen Hangout: Teen Hangout will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Vashon Library, with arts and crafts, board games, role-playing games and Nintendo Switch. Some snacks provided. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Open to grades 6-12.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

PSE savings talk: Puget Sound Energy will host a “Pay Less for Your Energy” talk at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, covering monthly bill discounts of up to 45% and energy-efficiency rebates. Participants should bring a PSE account number or utility bill, gross monthly income, and the full names and dates of birth of all household members.

Ping pong: Ping pong is back from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays. Drop in and play.

Frog Holler square dance: Frog Holler will perform traditional Appalachian music for a square dance at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1. Attendees can dance or listen.

Blood pressure checks: Free blood pressure checks are offered at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays when Vashon Fire Department staff are available.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. All levels are welcome, seated or standing.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.