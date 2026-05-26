Musical library helps young musicians find their rhythm

Ramona turned her tapping habit into a drumming hobby thanks to getting to borrow a kit from the instrument library. The fourth-grader started playing three years ago and now goes to drumming camp during the summer.

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Six-year-old Madeline is currently taking violin lessons using the instrument she borrowed from the Vashon Events Music Instrument Library. Madeline has been playing instruments her family gets for free from the library for three years.

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Elijah plays an electric guitar in of a drum set at his Vashon Island home. Both instruments were from the music instrument library, where he’s also borrowed a keyboard and a cajon for free from the local non-profit.

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Chautauqua Elementary School fourth-grader Ramona likes to tap. She taps with her fingers on tables, chairs and whatever else might be nearby.

She likes the feel of it, the beat of it, the rhythm of it. So when she and her family started hearing sounds from a nearby summer drum camp a few years ago, something clicked.

Her mother, Krystle Furtwangler, learned about Vashon Events’ Musical Instrument Library and decided to turn Ramon’s habit into a hobby.

A drum set went into their barn, and before long it wasn’t just Ramona behind the kit.

“It’s such a great family memory for all of us,” Furtwangler said.

Today, Ramona takes lessons, attends drum camp and is one of nearly 1,000 people over the last 11 years to borrow an instrument through the library, a community-run collection of donated guitars, drums, violins, keyboards, flutes and more that allows island residents to check out instruments for free for three months.

Pete Welch, director of Vashon Events, said the library began in 2015 with a phone call and a divorce. A woman contacted him wanting her ex-husband’s musical instruments out of the house. Welch saw a chance grow an interest in music.

“Instruments are expensive and we knew lots of kids that could probably use these,” Welch said.

After reaching out to local musicians and asking for donations, instruments began arriving, and now nearly all of the library’s inventory has been donated.

“We’re growing musicians on the island,” Welch said.

Parents said the library offers something beyond free instruments: the freedom to explore before making a major investment. Furtwangler said she never would have spent hundreds of dollars on a drum kit without knowing whether Ramona would stick with it.

“It’s like $800,” she said. “It’s hard to spend that because you never know what kids are going to get into.”

That sentiment echoed among families across the island.

Karina Simons said all three of her children — Elijah, Evelyn and Ezra — have explored instruments through the library over the last several years, trying everything from keyboards to drums and guitars.

“At first I thought it was too good to be true,” Simons said. “The kids being able to explore and dabble with different instruments allowed them — and me — to see what instrument truly speak to their heart.”

Stephanie Johannessen said the library helped her daughters’, Madeline and Audrie, stick with an early interest in music.

She said she’s seen growth in other areas of six-year-old Madeline’s life since she started borrowing instruments three years ago.

“I believe this has helped her excel in school and has given her confidence,” Johannessen said.

Jordan Beck said her children Cooper and Calyx tried six instruments over eight years before eventually landing on clarinet, guitar and electric bass. Cooper is now in a band that practices in a garage packed with kids using borrowed instruments. She said the library removed the pressure of having to make an expensive decision before knowing where her children’s interest might lead.

“What a fortunate community we are to have this asset,” she said.

Welch said families from all economic backgrounds use the library. Many come because instruments cost too much, while others simply don’t know whether their child will play long enough to justify the cost. Some children borrow one after another before finding one that feels right.

“It’s important they find one that resonates with them,” Welch said.

The library serves all ages too, from young children to adults looking to pick up an instrument for the first time or dust off an old interest. Furtwangler recently recommended the library to a friend who was tired of endlessly scrolling on their phone.

“Music is healing and stress relieving,” Furtwangler said.

Welch said one of the most rewarding parts has been watching students return years later as performers. Vashon Events regularly creates opportunities for young musicians through concerts and community events, letting them to open for larger acts and perform in front of crowds.

“It’s kind of like a proud papa moment,” Welch said.

One of those moments arrives Thurs., June 4 at 6 p.m., when the combined bands of McMurray Middle School and Vashon High School perform in the Vashon High School gym. Some of the students on stage are expected to be among the hundreds of musicians who first picked up an instrument through the library.

Learn more about the program, how to apply, and how to donate at vashonevents.org.

Eddie Macsalka is a contributing journalist for The Beachcomber.