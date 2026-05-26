Vashon’s Future Business Leaders make strong debut at state conference

In its first year competing at the state level, Vashon Island High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter is already making its mark.

Sixteen VHS students recently returned from the Washington FBLA State Business Leadership Conference, held April 21-24 in Spokane, joining more than 3,000 students statewide to compete in business-focused events, attend workshops and participate in service activities.

As part of a brand-new chapter, VHS competitors — all underclassmen — faced off against larger, more experienced programs, making their results especially notable.

Several VHS students advanced to final rounds, with Pierson Guenther and Cash Requa placing seventh in Introduction to Business Presentation; Simon Lanphear placing seventh in Introduction to Marketing Concepts; Olive Alpen and Sophie Cohen placing 10th in Entrepreneurship; and Felix Cobb Maigetter, Simon Lanphear and Leif McBennett placing fourth in On-Campus Commerce, a state-only event.

Competition was fierce, with an average of 50 competitors in each event and one event nearing 80 competitors. Since FBLA is new to VHS, all 16 students were experiencing this level of competition for the first time. In many events, the VHS group — made up of 14 sophomores and two freshmen — competed against students in grades 9-12 from larger, more seasoned and better-resourced FBLA chapters, often with formal instruction in their event topics.

In contrast, VHS students prepared independently, balancing full course loads and other school commitments alongside FBLA study and practice.

The value of the students’ experience extended beyond competition. Throughout the conference, students engaged in workshops and community service projects, connected with peers from across the state and gained firsthand exposure to the energy and expectations of a professional business conference.

“I am incredibly proud of all 16 students who represented VHS. Attending the state conference took a lot of preparation, initiative and courage, and each student rose to that challenge,” said Sara Easterly, VHS FBLA adviser. “It was inspiring to watch their confidence bloom and their camaraderie shine as they expanded their perspectives and developed skills that will serve them well beyond high school.”

Bailey Sullivan, a VHS student and FBLA secretary, said attending the conference was memorable.

“Attending the Washington SBLC was an extremely memorable experience for me, from meeting other students my age to FBLA alumni,” Sullivan said. “It really showed that you can put your mind to anything, no matter what age you are. Getting to interact with so many people helped me gain more confidence in myself and what I say, and I am so grateful for that opportunity.”

The trip was made possible through strong community support. Travel and registration fees were paid by an Appleford grant issued by Vashon Partners in Education, as well as through Vashon’s support of VHS FBLA’s fundraising initiatives.

Eleven members of the Vashon community volunteered their time to serve as business mentors for students, helping teams prepare for competitions by watching practice presentations and sharing feedback and wisdom. They included Joel Berman, of Treehouse Ventures NW; Elijah Berry, of Vashon Island Baking Company; Krista Black and Lauren Morales, of She Knows Promo; Stephen Buller, of Vashon Island Business Essentials; Kari Decker, of Vashon Household; Susan Frith, of Art House Architects; Kit Gruver, of Sawbones; FBLA alum Richenda Hawkins, of FamilyLink; Lisa Maclean, of Moxie Media; and Caroline Peani, retired from Meta.

Four adult chaperones and drivers helped ensure the safety and success of the trip: Jeff Cohen, Lindsey Lawson, Tina Michalski and Sam Thompson. Others donated business attire to help build the chapter’s professional clothing closet and ensure students’ adherence to FBLA’s dress code.

Annabelle Thompson, a sophomore who competed with Sofia Gomez and Maggie Thornton in Event Planning, said she was grateful for the experience.

“I am so grateful to have gotten to attend the state conference this year and can’t wait for the future years of FBLA to come,” Thompson said.

Looking ahead, select VHS FBLA students will attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference, set for June 29-July 2 in San Antonio. The conference is the culminating experience for students who have spent their membership year immersed in leadership development, academic competitions, educational programs and chapter engagement.

Top-10 finishers may be invited to compete at the national conference, in addition to participating in motivational sessions, training with professional leaders to further their business skills, expanding their career plans through workshops, networking with individuals from across the globe and exploring the Expo Hall, which includes college admissions and military recruiters.

With strong interest from students eager to continue learning and growing, the chapter is actively fundraising to support travel and participation.

Those interested in supporting VHS FBLA can contribute at gofan.co/event/6549244?schoolId=WA23358 or volunteer as a business mentor by contacting VHS FBLA adviser Sara Easterly at seasterly@vashonsd.org.

Sara Easterly is the Future Business Leaders of America adviser at Vashon Island High School.