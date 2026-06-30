Happenings | July 2 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Thunderbird Treatment Center tours: Seattle Indian Health Board will offer public tours of its nearly completed Thunderbird Treatment Center, slated to open later this summer at 15333 Vashon Highway SW. Tours will be held four times daily on July 1, July 6, July 8 and July 9, with up to 20 people per tour. The 92-bed center will provide 45-day inpatient substance use disorder treatment for Native and non-Native clients, blending traditional healing practices with clinical care. Sign up at tinyurl.com/5n7a66nc.

Wednesday run club: Flostate Running sponsors a free run club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, generally meeting at the Village Green. Runners follow a roughly 3-mile loop into Island Center Forest, with an option to extend to 5 miles. All ages and paces are welcome, with different pace groups available. On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the group meets at the Vashon High School track for a speed workout. More information at flostaterunning.com.

Eagles flea market: The Vashon Eagles will host its annual flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with music, food and vendor booths. Booth reservations are due by July 15. A 10-by-10 space costs $25 and a 20-by-20 space costs $50. To reserve, contact Susan Pitiger at pitiger@comcast.net

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Summer camp crafts: The Vashon Library will host “Summer Camp Crafts: Beaded Animals” from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Participants ages 6-18 can make a beaded snake, lizard, turtle or other animal. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Family story time: The Vashon Library will host “Family Story Time: Family and Fireworks” from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 5, with stories, music, movement and rhymes about picnics, families and celebrations. The program is for ages 2 to 6 with a caregiver; siblings are welcome. Registration is not required.

Wacky Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesdays will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Vashon Senior Center, in partnership with the Vashon Library. July’s activity will be making strawberry-themed buttons ahead of Strawberry Festival. Open to ages 55 and older. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Holiday closure: The senior center will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day, with no lunch or daytime programs. The Photo Club will still host a First Friday event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Frog Holler square dance: Frog Holler will perform traditional Appalachian music for a square dance at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6. Attendees can dance or listen.

Music Mends Minds: Music Mends Minds will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sing-along support group is for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, traumatic brain injury, PTSD and other neurological disorders. Friends and caregivers are welcome.

Wacky Wednesday: Sam Harris from the King County Library will lead Wacky Wednesday at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, making a strawberry-themed creation.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. Participants may sit or stand, and all levels are welcome.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org. The social mixer begins at 6:30 pm, followed by the council meeting from 7:00–9:00 pm.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.