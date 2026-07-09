Sea Mar says Vashon clinic construction is on track

The construction site of Sea Mar’s new two-story clinic in uptown Vashon.

Sea Mar officials said it is on track to complete construction on the new clinic in uptown Vashon this fall, despite minor schedule adjustments.

The Beachcomber reported in April that Sea Mar expected construction to be complete by mid- to late July, with the clinic opening in late August or early September.

In an email to The Beachcomber, Sea Mar official Kristina Hoeschen said that during the construction process, Sea Mar was required to modify its schedule to meet utility and inspection requirements.

In addition to installing a new transformer as required by Puget Sound Energy, Sea Mar needed inspection approval for updates made to the dental X-ray room, parking lot, reception area and changes to exterior building materials.

“Despite these adjustments, construction continues to move forward, and the project has not stalled,” Hoeschen said in the email.

Work continues on the site, Hoeschen said, and progress has been made on the dental X-ray room, as well as on the HVAC installation.

The statement from Sea Mar comes after questions emerged about a lack of activity at the construction site over the past month.

Vashon Pharmacy owner Tyler Young, whose business is located beside the new clinic site, previously told The Beachcomber that construction seemed to have stopped about a month earlier after crews had been making fast progress.