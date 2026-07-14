Happenings | July 16 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Strawberry Festival parade seating: Vashon Presbyterian Church will again offer reserved seating and in-town parking during the Strawberry Festival parade. To reserve seating, parking or both, call 206-463-2010 or email vashonpresbyterianchurch@yahoo.com. Donations will benefit a local charity.

Heritage Museum ice cream social: The Vashon Heritage Museum will host its annual Festival Friday ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the museum’s backyard. The event will include music by the Lazy Dog String Band, lawn games, basket weaving and ice cream courtesy of IGA. A small donation is encouraged.

Heritage Museum Family Day: Family Day activities will take place Saturday, July 18, at the Vashon Heritage Museum’s Strawberry Festival booth near Windermere. Crafters of all ages are welcome.

Training scholarships: The Vashon Care Network, in partnership with the Vashon Senior Center Village, is offering six full scholarships to islanders to cover the cost of training to become a Home Care Aide certified by the State of Washington. Interested applicants can submit an online application at vashoncarenetwork.org. Alternatively, written applications, available to print from our website, can be sent to: PO Box 13135, Vashon, WA, 98070.

Wednesday run club: Flostate Running sponsors a free run club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, generally meeting at the Village Green. Runners follow a roughly 3-mile loop into Island Center Forest, with an option to extend to 5 miles. All ages and paces are welcome, with different pace groups available. On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the group meets at the Vashon High School track for a speed workout. More information at flostaterunning.com.

Forest owners field day: Owners of wooded property on Vashon and nearby areas are invited to the 2026 Vashon Forest Owners Field Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 17012 90th Ave SW. The hands-on outdoor program will cover forest health, wildfire risk, wildlife, soils, invasive plants and long-term stewardship. Participants may attend up to five classes from more than 12 options, and a resource area will feature agencies and organizations that assist landowners. Registration is $20 per person or $35 per couple, and preregistration is required. For questions, contact Sarah Stewart at sarah.stewart1@wsu.edu or 425-554-9858, or Kevin Zobrist at kevin.zobrist@wsu.edu or 425-231-4524.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Strawberry bead pins: The Vashon Library will host “Summer Camp Crafts: Strawberry Bead Pins” from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Participants ages 8-16 can use seed beads and safety pins to make strawberry pins ahead of Strawberry Festival. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library.

Strawberry Festival book sale: Friends of the Vashon Library will hold a Strawberry Festival book sale from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Vashon Library. The sale will include gently used books for all ages and will support local library programming.

Perler bead crafts: The Vashon Library will host “Summer Camp Crafts: Perlers” from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Participants ages 6-18 can make customized pixel art with Perler beads. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Multigenerational book group: The Vashon Library’s multigenerational book group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Participants ages 13 and older may read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the monthly theme, then discuss it with the group. July’s theme is books about islands. The program is offered in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center, with supplies provided by Vashon Friends of the Library.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Parade volunteers: The Vashon Senior Center is seeking volunteers to join the Strawberry Festival parade and support the center’s Giving Tree campaign for Unofficial Mayor of Vashon.

Movie: The senior center will show Remarkably Bright Creatures at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17. The film stars Sally Field as a widow who forms an unlikely bond with a giant Pacific octopus while helping unravel a family mystery. Popcorn will be provided, or attendees may bring a snack.

Canasta: Canasta players of all experience levels, including beginners, are invited to play from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays at the senior center.

Death Café: The senior center will host a Death Café from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The informal discussion group invites participants to talk about death over tea and cookies as a way to encourage thoughtful conversations about life. For information, call Susan Pitiger at 206-818-4232 or Joe Allison at 206-919-1275.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. Participants may sit or stand, and all levels are welcome.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org. The social mixer begins at 6:30 pm, followed by the council meeting from 7:00–9:00 pm.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.